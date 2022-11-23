NBA Betting, Fantasy Advice: DraftKings Basketball DFS Picks, Predictions, Odds for November 23

The NBA Cheat Sheet provides an in-depth look at Wednesday’s 12-game NBA slate, featuring DraftKings DFS and Sportsbook picks.
Key Injuries to Monitor
Cleveland Cavaliers
- Kevin Love (thumb) — Questionable
Toronto Raptors
- Scottie Barnes (knee) — Questionable
Boston Celtics
- Jayson Tatum (ankle) — Questionable
Dallas Mavericks
- Spencer Dinwiddie (shoulder) — Questionable
Miami Heat
- Tyler Herro (ankle) — Questionable
Washington Wizards
- Bradley Beal (thigh) — Questionable
San Antonio Spurs
- Jakob Poeltl (knee) — Questionable
Schedule Notes
Second night of back-to-back
- Brooklyn Nets — Ben Simmons could rest.
- Denver Nuggets — Jamal Murray could rest.
- Detroit Pistons — No notable rest situations.
- Philadelphia 76ers — No notable rest situations.
- Sacramento Kings — No notable rest situations.
Favorite Pick Against the Spread
Pelicans (-7) at Spurs
Favorite Player Prop
Domantas Sabonis Over 35.5 Points, Rebounds & Assists
If you watched The Sweat this morning, you heard me elude to this prop. While Clint Capela is a great player, he’s just not nearly strong enough to handle Sabonis in the paint. The same goes for John Collins and Onyeka Okungwu.
Sabonis hasn’t been particularly aggressive lately, taking eight or fewer shots in four straight games. That being said, his ability to get to the free throw line makes up for it, and I expect him to look for his shot more tonight considering the matchup.
Favorite DFS Play
Jazz SF/PF Lauri Markkanen ($8,100) vs. Pistons
