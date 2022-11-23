NBA Betting, Fantasy Advice: DraftKings Basketball DFS Picks, Predictions, Odds for November 23

The NBA Cheat Sheet provides an in-depth look at Wednesday’s 12-game NBA slate, featuring DraftKings DFS and Sportsbook picks.

Key Injuries to Monitor

Cleveland Cavaliers

Kevin Love (thumb) — Questionable

Toronto Raptors

Scottie Barnes (knee) — Questionable

Boston Celtics

Jayson Tatum (ankle) — Questionable

Dallas Mavericks

Spencer Dinwiddie (shoulder) — Questionable

Miami Heat

Tyler Herro (ankle) — Questionable

Washington Wizards

Bradley Beal (thigh) — Questionable

San Antonio Spurs

Jakob Poeltl (knee) — Questionable

Schedule Notes

Second night of back-to-back

Brooklyn Nets — Ben Simmons could rest.

Denver Nuggets — Jamal Murray could rest.

Detroit Pistons — No notable rest situations.

Philadelphia 76ers — No notable rest situations.

Sacramento Kings — No notable rest situations.

Favorite Pick Against the Spread

Pelicans (-7) at Spurs

Favorite Player Prop

Domantas Sabonis Over 35.5 Points, Rebounds & Assists

If you watched The Sweat this morning, you heard me elude to this prop. While Clint Capela is a great player, he’s just not nearly strong enough to handle Sabonis in the paint. The same goes for John Collins and Onyeka Okungwu.

Sabonis hasn’t been particularly aggressive lately, taking eight or fewer shots in four straight games. That being said, his ability to get to the free throw line makes up for it, and I expect him to look for his shot more tonight considering the matchup.

Favorite DFS Play

Jazz SF/PF Lauri Markkanen ($8,100) vs. Pistons

