Fantasy Football Picks: Top DraftKings NFL DFS Targets, Values for Thanksgiving

I have to admit, being Canadian on American Thanksgiving is pretty sweet. Yes, I don’t get the day off; however, as someone working in sports, that was never going to happen anyway. Instead, I get a pretty chill shift where I mostly just get to watch afternoon football on a weekday. Aside from food envy, I wish the States would have a holiday every Thursday. I really do.

Let’s dive into some studs and values for the three-game Turkey Day slate.

QUARTERBACK

Stud

Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills at Detroit Lions, $8,000 - He’ll be popular, but it’s difficult to ignore the upside of Allen on this slate. For the season, Allen is averaging a massive 0.66 DKFP per drop back — the fourth-highest mark among qualified QBs. A huge reason for that figure is Allen’s ability to use his legs, as his 483 rushing yards are the third-most at the position. Yes, he’s been underwhelming and injured as of late, yet going up against a Lions team that’s surrendering the most DKFP per game to opposing quarterbacks, you’d be foolish to completely fade Allen.

Value

Jared Goff, Detroit Lions vs. Buffalo Bills, $5,200 - The big knock on Goff is how much the Lions love running the football in the red zone. After four more rushing touchdowns in Week 11, a whopping 48.4% of Detroit’s offensive touchdowns in 2022 have been on the ground — the sixth-highest rate in the NFL. Still, this total is enormous, the Lions should be playing from behind and, crucially, this game is taking place inside. Look for Goff to easily clear 30 pass attempts.

RUNNING BACK

Stud

Tony Pollard, Dallas Cowboys vs. New York Giants, $6,600 - It finally happened. Last week, in a game with both Pollard and Ezekiel Elliott ($5,800) active, it was Pollard who finished with more touches (21) and offensive snaps (39) than his teammate. Considering Pollard is the far more explosive player at this point in his career, you’d have to think this is the beginning of a trend. In any case, in the contests where Pollard has garnered at least 15 touches this season, he’s averaging 33.8 DKFP. He’s quite good.

Value

Devin Singletary, Buffalo Bills at Detroit Lions, $5,700 - In a contest where the Bills own an implied team total of over 30 points, it’s not hard to envision Singletary scoring a touchdown or two on Thanksgiving. Singletary finished Week 11 with season-highs in both carries (18) and rushing yards (86), and while most of that can be attributed to a pitiful Browns run defense, it’s not like the Lions are much better. Detroit ranks 27th in defending the run according to DVOA.

WIDE RECEIVER

Stud

Amon-Ra St. Brown, Detroit Lions vs. Buffalo Bills, $6,600 - I don’t think the logic on St. Brown’s viability will be too difficult to track. Since Week 9, the wideout has posted target shares of 43%, 50% and 32%, respectively. By their lonesome, those numbers advocate for the inclusion of St. Brown in lineups, let alone when you factor in the overall volume bump that should come for an underdog passing attack in what will likely be a very negative script. The possible return of Josh Reynolds ($4,200; back) could steal an opportunity or two from St. Brown, but he’ll have targets to spare.

Value

Kenny Golladay, New York Giants at Dallas Cowboys, $3,700 - I know. But is there a Thanksgiving tradition more ingrained than using Golladay in a couple of lineups? Also — and I mean it this time — the Giants are just running out of options at wide receiver. Wan’Dale Robinson (knee) led the team with 13 targets last week against Detroit, yet he’s now on the IR. Richie James Jr. ($3,400; knee) is banged up. After logging a 43.4% snap share in Week 11, it might finally be time for Golladay to live up to his hefty contract.

TIGHT END

Stud

T.J. Hockenson, Minnesota Vikings vs. New England Patriots, $5,000 - As the pricing dictates, Hockenson is truly in a class of his own on this slate. Since being traded to the Vikings prior to Week 9, Hockenson has seen at least nine targets in every single contest he’s played. That notable volume share also includes a healthy six total targets in the red zone.

Value

Brock Wright, Detroit Lions vs. Buffalo Bills, $2,900 - Wright’s a decent option as a punt play or a salary-saver on this slate. While he’s not your traditional pass-catching TE — his route participation rate is hovering around 50% the past three weeks — Wright has logged an offensive snap share of at least 74% in all three games since Hockenson’s trade. He’ll be on the field a lot in what should be a pass-heavy script and he’s a big target near the end zone. That’s all you can really ask of a value tight end, right?

D/ST

Value

Patriots D/ST, New England Patriots at Minnesota Vikings, $3,000 - Here’s where you can differentiate on a small slate. With the Giants’ offensive line issues and injuries, people will understandably be flocking towards Cowboys D/ST ($3,700) on Thursday. However, I’d say the Patriots’ unit has just as much upside — particularly if Christian Darrisaw is inactive for Minnesota. Kirk Cousins ($5,600) was sacked seven times in Week 11 and he’s been sacked 11 times in the past two weeks, overall. Meanwhile, New England owns the second-best adjusted sack rate in the NFL (10.1%).

