Fantasy Basketball Picks: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Targets, Values for November 23

The NBA will be taking a one-day break for Thanksgiving, so there’s a massive slate on tap for Wednesday. There will be 12 games tipping off at 7 p.m. ET or later, so there are plenty of DFS options to choose from.

Let’s dive into some of my favorite plays at each position.

Guard

Studs

Trae Young, Atlanta Hawks vs. Sacramento Kings ($9,800) – The Hawks are not a team that has gotten a ton of DFS attention this season. There were some concerns about what Young’s role would look like after the team acquired Dejounte Murray in the offseason, but so far, it has been business as usual. His usage rate has actually been slightly up compared to last season, while his assist rate has seen just a slight decrease. Overall, Young has averaged 27.2 points per game, despite shooting a subpar 30.4% from 3-point range.

Young’s price tag has come down to $9,800 on DraftKings, making him an outstanding buy-low target vs. the Pacers. They’ve been one of the best matchups in fantasy this season, ranking fifth in pace and 25th in defensive efficiency, and the Hawks’ implied team total of 123.25 ranks first on the slate.

Fred VanVleet, Toronto Raptors vs. Brooklyn Nets ($7,800) – The Raptors continue to deal with their fair share of injuries. They are going to get back Gary Trent Jr. and Chris Boucher on Wednesday, but Pascal Siakam, Precious Achiuwa and Otto Porter remain out. Scottie Barnes and Dalano Banton are also listed as questionable, so the team could be pretty thin.

That means VanVleet should be busy on Wednesday. Nick Nurse doesn’t typically need an excuse to play his best players big minutes, and VanVleet is coming off nearly 44.5 minutes in his last outing. His fantasy production has been down of late, but he’s shot just 11-for-39 from the field and 4-for-21 from 3-point range over his past two games. With some better shooting luck, he has the potential for a big game vs. the Nets, who are playing on the second leg of a back-to-back.

Other Options – Anfernee Simons ($7,600), Jordan Clarkson ($6,900)

Value

Shake Milton, Philadelphia 76ers at Charlotte Hornets ($5,500) – Speaking of injuries, no team has dealt with as many key injuries as the 76ers of late. They’re without Joel Embiid, James Harden and Tyrese Maxey at the moment, so the team has plenty of minutes and shot attempts available.

Milton has been able to pick up the slack in their absence. He’s logged at least 31.2 minutes in three straight games, including at least 36.4 in his past two. He’s scored at least 28.75 DKFP in all three contests, and he’s been one of the team’s top facilitators with Embiid, Harden and Maxey off the floor. He remains underpriced for a strong matchup vs. the Hornets, who have been a subpar defensive team this season.

Other Options – Norman Powell ($5,300), Terance Mann ($3,400)

Forward

Studs

Tobias Harris, Philadelphia 76ers at Charlotte Hornets ($7,800) – Harris is one of the most underappreciated players in the NBA, and I’m not just saying that because he’s a fellow Long Islander. He’s sacrificed a lot of his offensive game to accommodate the 76ers’ other stars, but he remains capable of scoring in bunches when he needs to.

Harris increased his usage rate to 31.8% in his last game, which was easily his top mark of the season. He responded with a season-high 24 points in an upset win vs. the Nets. Harris averaged 1.05 DKFP per minute in nine games without Embiid last season, and that was with Maxey playing in all nine games. He has the potential to increase his production even more given the 76ers’ current injury situation.

Ben Simmons, Brooklyn Nets at Toronto Raptors ($6,100) – Simmons dealt with a cavalcade of boos Tuesday in his return to Philadelphia, but it didn’t seem to bother him. He put together a prototypical Simmons stat line, stuffing the stat sheet with 11 points, 11 assists, seven rebounds, three steals and three blocks. He finished with a season-high 48.25 DKFP, and he even earned the fans some free chicken nuggets thanks to a pair of missed free throws. The guy literally did it all.

With Simmons looking like the Simmons of old, it’s clear that $6,100 is simply too cheap of a price tag. He’s racked up at least 39 DKFP in three straight games, and he’s back to being a nightly triple-double threat.

Other Options – Karl-Anthony Towns ($9,000), Lauri Markkanen ($8,100)

Value

Marcus Morris Sr., Los Angeles Clippers at Golden State Warriors ($5,700) – The Clippers are going to be without Paul George and Kawhi Leonard on Wednesday, which is basically the status quo at this point. However, this will surprisingly be just their second game of the year with both players sidelined.

Morris also sat the last time both players were sidelined, but he figures to be one of their focal points on Wednesday. He’s having one of the most efficient seasons of his career, shooting a career-best 48.9% from the field. He’s averaged 0.86 DKFP per minute, and he should see a significant spike in usage with George and Leonard sidelined. He’s also expected to play around 36 minutes, so he has plenty of value in a pace-up spot vs. the Warriors.

Other Options – Malik Beasley ($4,800), Furkan Korkmaz ($3,000)

Center

Stud

Bam Adebayo, Miami Heat vs. Washington Wizards ($8,200) – As usual, the Heat’s injury report is absolutely loaded for Wednesday’s matchup vs. the Wizards. Jimmy Butler, Max Struss, and Duncan Robinson have already been ruled out, but three other players are listed as questionable. That includes Tyler Herro, who has missed the past eight games with an ankle injury.

If Herro is sidelined once again, Adebayo is going to have to pick up the slack on offense. He’s done that in his past two games, posting a 28.9% usage rate and a 27.8% assist rate. He leads the team in both areas with Butler and Herro off the floor this season, resulting in an average of 1.27 DKFP per minute. Adebayo has also been playing well recently, logging at least 44.5 DKFP in four of his past five games. His salary has yet to reflect his increase in production, so he would be an outstanding pay-up option if Herro is ruled out.

Other Options – Nikola Vucevic ($7,400), Rudy Gobert ($6,500)

Value

Kelly Olynyk, Utah Jazz vs. Detroit Pistons ($5,200) – Olynyk revenge game? He spent a very forgettable season in Detroit in 2021-22, averaging just 19.1 minutes across 40 games. The team chose to lean on their younger players at the position, and while that makes plenty of sense, it wouldn’t shock me if Olynyk was a little bit upset about his usage.

Regardless of whether or not you reside on narrative street, Olynyk is underpriced in this matchup. He’s racked up at least 24.5 DKFP in three of his past four games, including a game with 46.75 DKFP. He’s also racked up at least 31.6 minutes in back-to-back games, and Olynyk has always been an outstanding per-minute producer. The Pistons rank dead-last in defensive efficiency, so he can do some damage in this spot.

Other Options – Isaiah Jackson ($4,000), Paul Reed ($3,700)

