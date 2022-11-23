Fantasy Football QB-WR Stacks: Top DraftKings NFL DFS Quarterback-Wide Receiver Picks for Week 12

Here are my four favorite NFL QB-WR stacks for the main DraftKings fantasy football slate for Week 12.

The concept behind stacking a QB with his WR is simple: Both players benefit from each completion, doubling the value of that play for your DraftKings fantasy football lineup. With the significance of stacking in mind, this article aims to highlight the best stacking options for Sunday’s main slate.

4. Tua Tagovailoa ($6,900) / Tyreek Hill ($8,800), Miami Dolphins vs. Houston Texans

This one is a no-brainer, as you basically need to have some type of exposure to Miami passing game stuff on a weekly basis with how high the ceiling is. Off their bye week, the Dolphins are 13.5-point home favorites to arguably the worst team in the NFL. They also boast the highest implied team total on the slate at a whopping 30.75 points.

The last time we saw Hill, he was a bit limited by the Browns defense, which reduced his price to a more palatable $8,800 for this home tilt with Houston. The odds of both Hill and Jaylen Waddle ($7,300) failing in this spot are extremely slim, despite Houston’s sieve rush defense. We’ve seen Waddle hit his ceiling in multiple games this year, but Hill’s ability to break the slate on a whim gives him the nod here.

3. Taylor Heinicke ($5,300) / Terry McLaurin ($5,700), Washington Commanders vs. Atlanta Falcons

We are going to run it right back with the Heinicke/McLaurin stack, as the matchup couldn’t be much better this week. The Falcons are the elixir for ailing passing games, as they’re allowing the third most yards per play in the NFL and fifth most points per game. They also sit third worst in DKFP allowed to opposing wide receivers on the year as well

Since Taylor Heinicke took over as starting quarterback, Terry McLaurin has seen target counts of eight, eight, nine, seven and 11. He’s gone over 18 DKFP in three of those games, and failed to hit double digits only once in that stretch. McLaurin is still quite cheap for a WR1 at just $5,700 and he should yet again post another strong game in this pristine spot at home.

2. Geno Smith ($6,000) / DK Metcalf ($6,500), Seattle Seahawks vs. Las Vegas Raiders

Fresh off their bye. the Seahawks come home to face the hapless Raiders defense, who have allowed the ninth most points per game in the league and the fifth most yards per play. Seattle currently boasts the fifth highest implied team total on the slate at 25.5 points and remain an extremely concentrated passing attack.

Smith has hit 19 DKFP in six of 10 games this season and has been extremely consistent. His $6,000 salary is fair considering how high his floor has been as well. Outside of Week 4 vs. Detroit, Metcalf has yet to really go off yet this year. He’s been pretty consistent however, hitting 13 or more DKFP in six of 10 games, while receiving eight or more targets in five of 10. This could very well be a back and forth affair with two subpar defenses, and this stack has high points per dollar upside.

The Rams might be cooked. They lost Cooper Kupp for the season and just got embarrassed by Andy Dalton and the Saints to fall to 3-7 on the year. Dalton completed 21-of-25 passes last week for 260 yards and three touchdowns. This is not your grandfathers’ Rams defense right now, and I’m afraid it’s only going to get worse, as they now have to travel to the toughest place to play in the NFL at Arrowhead.

If you didn’t watch the Sunday night game, you missed another masterclass quarterback performance by Patrick Mahomes, who threw for 329 yards and three touchdowns on only 20 completions. He’s now hit the 30 DKFP threshold in four straight games, and with the Chiefs pass rate remaining so high, that will likely continue to be the case this week. JuJu Smith-Schuster is set to make his return after suffering a concussion two weeks ago against Jacksonville, and he will be needed, as this KC WR corps is suddenly pretty thin.

Mecole Hardman is on injured reserve and Kadarius Toney is nursing a hamstring injury and may not play this week. The obvious stacking partner for Mahomes is Travis Kelce, but prior to getting hurt, JuJu had been cooking, posting three straight games of 18.8 DKFP or more, including two over 25 in that span. The Chiefs have the second highest implied team total on the main slate at 29.5 points and are a whopping 15.5-point home favorites.

