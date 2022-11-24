Fantasy Basketball Value Picks: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Bargain Plays for November 25

There is not a day on the calendar more fitting for a values article than Black Friday. In fact, it’s almost too on the nose. However, you don’t have to wake up at 2:00 a.m. and go line up in the cold to get these deals, you just have to read my writing. Standing outside that Best Buy suddenly doesn’t sound so terrible, does it?

We’ve got a 13-game NBA slate this evening. Let’s dive in.

As things currently stand, the Rockets could be very shorthanded in the frontcourt against the Hawks. Alperen Sengun ($6,400; groin) is expected to miss Friday’s contest, while Bruno Fernando ($4,100; knee) is questionable and hasn’t logged a single minute since Oct. 21 due to injury. Obviously, if Fernando’s active and starting, he’d be the Houston value option to gravitate towards; yet for now, let’s focus on the asset we actually know will be available. Garuba won’t ever be a high-usage piece, but he is averaging 12.2 rebounds, 2.0 steals and 1.6 blocks per 36 minutes in 2022-23. As such, he’s also producing 1.01 DKFP per minute. If Garuba is the Rockets’ lone option at center, he’s going to have a massive game, especially with these being two of the higher-paced teams in the league.

SF/PF Kevin Knox II, Detroit Pistons at Phoenix Suns, $3,600

The Pistons’ injury report is painful to look at. Cade Cunningham (leg) and Saddiq Bey (ankle) are sidelined with longterm issues, while Jaden Ivey ($6,800; knee), Killian Hayes ($5,100; calf) and Hamidou Diallo ($3,200; illness) are all listed as questionable for Friday’s tilt with the Suns. Obviously, Ivey’s availability is very important when projecting usage in Detroit’s rotation, but even if the rookie plays, there’s still a ton of opportunity for under-the-radar contributors. So how about Knox? The former lottery pick has already managed to exceed 22.5 minutes of action in the Pistons’ past three contests, averaging 26.0 DKFP in the process. That’s worked out to exactly 1.07 DKFP per minute within that same span, with Knox posting a true shooting percentage of .875. While I doubt that efficiency continues much longer, if a couple of these questionables turn into inactives, Knox could suddenly find himself starting and taking a ton of shots.

This is an interesting spot. CJ McCollum (health protocols) will not be available for a second consecutive contest on Friday evening, so Alvarado should be in line to draw his fourth start of the season. In 29.5 minutes of work on Wednesday, Alvarado scored just five points, but dished out nine assists and grabbed three steals on his way to 26.25 DKFP. However, it was Devonte’ Graham ($3,500) that had the more noteworthy performance, registering 21 points and 32.5 DKFP. Will Graham, who is $300 cheaper, be the more popular option on this 13-game slate? I certainly hope so. Alvarado and most of the Pelicans’ other starters were held below 30 minutes against the Spurs due to a non-competitive script — which I doubt will be the case against the Grizzlies. Alvarado’s the better player, he contributes in more categories and, because of that, he’s the New Orleans value asset I want in my lineups.

