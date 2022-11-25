Fantasy Football Picks: Packers vs. Eagles DraftKings NFL DFS SNF Showdown Strategy

The Week 12 Sunday Night Football contest features a matchup between the Green Bay Packers and Philadelphia Eagles.

Let’s look at this game from a DraftKings NFL Showdown perspective.

Set your DraftKings fantasy football lineups here: NFL $1.25M Sunday Night Showdown [$300K to 1st] (GB vs PHI)

SHOWDOWN STRATEGY

Captain’s Pick

A.J. Brown (CP $16,800)

The Green Bay coaching staff lost the Week 11 Thursday Night Football game. The Packers had no business dropping a home game in November to the Titans. Their defense has too much talent to allow over 400 yards and get diced up by Ryan Tannehill. Nonetheless, that’s what happened because the Packers focused on shutting down Derrick Henry. If the Packers cant stop the Titans, or anyone else for that matter (they are 4-7), then how will they shutdown the Eagles?

It’s more than likely the Packers and their miserable run defense will again focus on stopping the run. This will pull defenders closer to the line of scrimmage and inevitably lead to less bracket coverage on A.J. Brown. Not that Brown can’t beat two defenders but he’s likely going to face softer coverage than usual. Brown has been relatively quiet lately, but he is still the No. 5 wide receiver according to Pro Football Focus. No one has this type of upside on this slate. This is the Eagles second game without Dallas Goedert. As another week passes, it’s another week of practice and scheming a new system without the star tight end. It would only make sense that the new scheme leans on Brown.

FLEX Plays

Jalen Hurts ($11,600)

The Eagles lost to the Commanders, but their offense looked good in that game. If a couple plays would have gone their way on that Monday night, it could have been a blow out win for Philly. Last week, that wasn’t the case, but Hurts still finished with the fifth-most fantasy points at his position in the Eagles 17-16 win over the Colts. That was his sixth top-5 finish in 10 games, and the eighth game in the top seven. That top-5 finish was due in most part to his legs — 90 rushing yards and a rushing touchdown. If the air attack isn’t working, then he can go to the run. If the air attack is working, he can still go to the run. The floor is high and the ceiling is sky high. Fading Hurts in the Captain Spot is risky, but it can work. Fading Hurts in the Captain Spot and the Flex Position is not wise.

Aaron Jones ($10,400)

The Packers have one chance on Sunday night. They must have success running the ball. The offensive line is healthy and Jones can get the job done. If the Eagles have a weakness, it’s stopping the run (26th Rush Defense DVOA). The struggling Jonathan Taylor managed to gather 84 yards on 22 carries against the Eagles in Week 11, The week before, Brian Robinson and Antonio Gibson combined for 130 yards. In Week 9, Dameon Pierce rushed for 139 yards against this weak rush defense. When the game script goes as planned, Jones goes off — 138 rushing yards vs. Dallas and 143 yards vs. Buffalo. When Green Bay fails to establish the run, well let’s not think about that.

Christian Watson ($7,200)

Five touchdowns in two games is a big deal. Not only is Rodgers looking his way in the red zone, but Watson is making the catches. Watson, along with the rest of the Packers receivers, has battled injuries this season. Now, he’s healthy and so are they. This is not an explosive or dynamic unit, but they’re no longer pushovers and are quite a handful. As defenses attempt to cover each above-average pass catcher, Watson has been the clear beneficiary.

Fades

Aaron Rodgers ($10,000)

It had to be done. Has Rodgers ever been a fade candidate on a showdown slate? This is not the same Rodgers — a broken thumb since Week 5 will do that. This is not the same Packers offense. Davante Adams is gone, and the Packers lost their offensive coordinator in the offseason. Their wide receiving corps is slowly developing chemistry but they’re not a high-end unit. Rodgers has been a top-10 fantasy quarterback once this season — just once (seventh-most points for a QB in Week 10). That’s all that needs to be said, but if more convincing is necessary, Philadelphia has the No. 3 Pass Defense (DVOA).

THE OUTCOME

No one thought Green Bay had a chance against the Cowboys, and they pulled out a win in overtime. However, they followed that win with a lackluster performance in a home loss to Tennessee. The latter seems to be the real Green Bay this season. On the other sideline, the Eagles no longer seem impervious, but a lot of that is perception. The bar has been set high with their early season performances. They’re expected to throttle teams by double-digits every week. That hasn’t been the case lately, so many are doubting the Eagles. However, after a simple yet time-consuming viewing of each play instead of looking at a box score, it is clear that this team is not very far off from the early season version.

Final Score: Philadelphia 31, Green Bay 16

