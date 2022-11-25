Fantasy Football Picks: Top DraftKings NFL DFS Value Plays for Week 12

We can all figure out who the studs are on a football slate. No one has to go out of their way to tell you to play Patrick Mahomes or Josh Allen on a particular slate. What really takes the effort is combing through the player pool and figuring out who are some of the best values on the board ahead of the Sunday slate. That’s what we’ll do in this piece each and every week. I’ll help you save some salary while hopefully not skimping on the fantasy production.

Let’s get into some of the best value plays at each position for the Week 11 main slate on DraftKings.

Feel free to follow me on Twitter @SBuchanan24

Set your DraftKings fantasy football lineups here: $3M Fantasy Football Millionaire [$1M to 1st + ToC Semifinal Entry]

Quarterback

Kyle Allen, Houston Texans at Miami Dolphins, $4,800 — It doesn’t get much cheaper than Allen, who is expected to start over Davis Mills this week. Mills has been statistically one of the worst quarterbacks in the league and has failed to complete more than 59% of his pass attempts in four straight games. The Texans, looking to get an offensive boost, have turned to Allen in a great matchup against the Dolphins. Defensively, the Dolphins have really struggled, allowing an average of 240 passing yards and 23.8 DKFP to opposing quarterbacks. It’s hard to figure out what exactly we’re going to see out of Allen who has only logged four starts in his last two seasons with the Commanders. When he was on the field with Washington, he completed 68% of his 106 pass attempts for 730 yards and five touchdowns. It’s a very low-risk play at quarterback that does allow you some salary flexibility in a friendly game script.

Other Option – Taylor Heinicke ($5,300) vs. ATL

For up-to-the-minute news, analysis and lineups, download the DK Live app. You also can follow DK Live on Twitter @dklive.

Running Back

Rachaad White, Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Cleveland Browns $5,100 — The status of Leonard Fournette is still up in the air as I write this Friday morning. However, White is clearly moving ahead of Uncle Lenny in the pecking order for the Bucs. While Fournette did miss most of the fourth quarter last week, White still logged 64% of their snaps while carrying the ball 22 times for 105 yards. Even with eclipsing 100 rushing yards, White only saw a $300 bump up in his salary. If Fournette is ruled out or limited, this is a great spot for White against the Browns run defense. They’re allowing over 135 on the ground per game and 30.7 DKFP, which is the second-highest in the league. At a position that’s been difficult to find value on throughout the season, White stands out relative to his newfound role.

Other Options – Latavius Murray ($5,000) at CAR

Wide Receiver

Mack Hollins, Las Vegas Raiders at Seattle Seahawks, $4,400 — Hollins has been very inconsistent this season but he’s the clear WR2 in this Raiders offense at this point. Last week, he drew nine targets, his second-highest total for the season, and converted those into six receptions for 52 yards and 11.2 DKFP. His salary dipped $100 from last week and it’s safe to say he’s in a better matchup against the Seahawks. Lining up almost equally on both sides of the field, he’ll see both CB Tariq Woolen and Michael Jackson in coverage. Woolen has allowed only a 57.8% reception rate but 13.1 YPR. Hollins is being targeted deep down field as well, seeing 13 targets of 20+ yards.

Other Options – Donovan Peoples-Pope ($4,800) vs. TB

Tight End

Juwan Johnson, New Orleans Saints at San Francisco 49ers, $3,400 – Johnson has really carved himself a big role in this Saints offense, yet his price remains minimal. It’s amazing to think that someone who is averaging just under 13 DKFP over their last five games has only seen his salary go up $700 over that span. Johnson has also scored five touchdowns over his last five games, including two in Week 7 against the Cardinals. Johnson has a total of seven red zone targets on the year but four of them have come since that Week 7 game. Priced at $900 above the minimum for tight ends, Johnson is an easy, pay-down option.

Other Options – Noah Fant ($3,200) vs. LV

Set your DraftKings fantasy football lineups here: $3M Fantasy Football Millionaire [$1M to 1st + ToC Semifinal Entry]

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

DraftKings promoters may sometimes play on personal accounts in the games that advice is offered on. Personal views on the games and strategies above do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skills and judgment in building lineups. DraftKings promoters may also deploy different players and strategies than what is recommended above. DraftKings promoters do not have access to any non-public information.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/KS/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).

21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/KS/LA(select parishes)/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.