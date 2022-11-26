Fantasy Basketball Picks: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Targets, Values for November 27

Whether you’re chasing or just not a football fan, there is always a Sunday NBA DFS slate waiting for you. These slates are not very big, so the research process can be light. While everyone else dedicates their day to the NFL, we can get ahead by digging into the five-game evening slate that starts at 6 p.m. ET.

Delay the work week a few more hours. Get in on some NBA DFS action, and start by enjoying another colorful weekend edition of the NBA Targets.

Guard

Studs

Ja Morant, Memphis Grizzlies at New York Knicks, $10,600 — Memphis invented the “week-to-week” designation. It seemed made up and it was because Morant played the very next game after being given this injury tag. On Wednesday, despite a week-to-week ankle injury, Morant played 34 minutes and carried a 37.7% usage rate. His numbers dipped on Friday, but that was because the Grizzlies blew out the Pelicans by 20 points. Sunday night’s game is in the Garden and star players tend to try to put on exemplary performances in front of the celebrities and world dignitaries in attendance.

Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks at Milwaukee Bucks, $12,700 — The matchup isn’t great but it’s Doncic — matchups don’t matter. Doncic can score fantasy points on any team, even the No. 1 defense in the NBA. This is a big enough Sunday slate, that Doncic can be successfully faded. And that thinking creates an opportunity. Low-owned Luka on a medium sized slate is tempting.

Value

Quentin Grimes, New York Knicks vs. Memphis Grizzlies, $4,100 — This play depends upon the health status of the Knicks’ back court. With Cam Reddish out, Grimes has started three in a row. Over that stretch, he’s played over thirty minutes in each game and he has scored 30, 19 and 22 DKFP. His assists and rebounds provide a solid floor. Grimes is not taking a lot of shots, but the few shots he is taking are threes. They haven’t been falling, but his peripheral stats are helping him reach value every night. When the threes fall, he’ll be a most roster on that slate.

R.J. Hampton, Orlando Magic vs. Philadelphia 76ers, $3,400 — This is a rematch from Friday night. The 76ers are missing several key players, so the lowly Magic stand a chance on Sunday. Hampton isn’t starting but he has a fantasy relevant role off the bench. Over the last three games, he’s averaged 25 MPG with just under a 20% usage rate. With the 76ers playing thin, their second unit is really the third string. This is a matchup that Hampton can exploit. He won’t go off, but he should return value.

Forward

Studs

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks vs. Dallas Mavericks, $12,400 — Forget about the Packers and Eagles on Sunday Night Football. The two best players in the NBA will duel on Sunday night. Watching Luka vs. Giannis is the perfect way to close out the holiday weekend. There’s a chance that this could be the game of the year. If that’s the case, then you’re going to need both of them. The defenses are good, but Donic and Antetokounmpo are All-World and can take over games no matter the matchup. Antetokounmpo is playing minutes in the mid-thirties and has a usage rate in the 40s. What is there to think about it?

Value

Deni Avdija, Washington Wizards at Boston Celtics, $4,800 — The Wizards back court is not playing at 100%, but Avdija is healthy and he’s played well since becoming a starter earlier this month. He’s getting 30 minutes of work and his usage rate fluctuates between 15 and 23%. His cost has come up, but so has his production. Before Thanksgiving, Avdija was one rebound shy of a triple-double and had two blocks and a steal in 41 minutes. Bradley Beal was out for that game, but Avdija has returned value in multiple games with Beal playing. Friday night’s contest was a perfect example. Beal returned but Avdija played 31 minutes and carried an 18.6% usage rate — 31.25 DKFP (6.8x).

Bol Bol, Orlando Magic vs. Philadelphia 76ers, $7,200 — Bol Bol is balling. The breakout has begun and continues even as the Magic get healthy. In Round 1, Bol Bol scored 41.5 DKFP against the Embiid-less 76ers on Friday. Why should we expect anything different in Round 2 on Sunday? If anything, there will be more Bol with the Magic listing a handful of players on Sunday’s injury report. Bol does a little bit of everything and has a dynamic presence on the court. He’s not going anywhere. He’ll continue to get 30 minutes — very active minutes — every night regardless of the daily injury report. In challenging matchups, he will struggle. That will not be the case on Sunday.

Center

Studs

Jarrett Allen, Cleveland Cavaliers at Detroit Pistons, $6,800 — First of all, check Allen’s status on Sunday. He left Friday’s blowout loss to the Bucks with a hip injury. The Pistons’ 115.6 Defensive Efficiency Rating is the second-worst in the NBA. They rebound at the fifth-worst rate, and in terms of DKFP, are one of the best matchups for opposing power forwards and centers. Allen had one of his best games of the season on Wednesday, scoring 43.5 DKFP with a 26.3% usage rate across 36 minutes. Another one of his best games of the season was in the beginning of November. He scored 33.75 DKFP vs. Detroit with a 29.5% usage rate across 32 minutes.

Value

Robin Lopez, Cleveland Cavaliers at Detroit Pistons, $3,500 — If Jarrett Allen is out or limited, then Lopez becomes a key figure on this slate. Kevin Love missed his second game in a row on Friday and is out again on Sunday with a fracture in his thumb. This leaves the Cavs very thin in the front court. Lopez with a minutes increase alone is not a guarantee by any stretch. However, Lopez with minutes vs. the Pistons is pretty close to a lock at this price.

Marvin Bagley III, Detroit Pistons vs. Cleveland Cavaliers, $4,800 — The Cavs could be short-handed on Sunday night, but even at full strength Bagley is in play. The Pistons have been juggling a handful of injuries, and this has allowed Bagley to slowly increase his role. He scored 33.5 DKFP on Wednesday and followed that with 35 DKFP in 31 minutes — a season high — Friday vs. the Suns.

