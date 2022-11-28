 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

2022 Fantasy Football Rankings — NFL Week 13 Waiver Wire Pickups, Injuries, RB Snaps

Pat Mayo provides his 2022 Fantasy Football Week 13 waiver wire pickup rankings.

By Pat Mayo

Pat Mayo lists his Week 13 Waiver Wire Pickups at each position while going over the injury report and the RB snap shares.

Week 13 Injury List, Team Notes, RB Snaps

2022 Week 13 Waiver Wire: Notes

  • All players must be less than 50% owned in fantasy leagues
  • 12 PPR Scoring
  • Bye Weeks: ARZ, CAR

2022 Week 13 Waiver Wire Pickups: RB

Week 12 RB Snap Shares | RB INJURY CHEATSHEET

  1. Gus Edwards
  2. Zonovan Knight
  3. Samaje Perine
  4. JaMycal Hasty
  5. Jordan Mason
  6. Darrell Henderson
  7. Kyren Williams
  8. Kenyan Drake
  9. Alexander Mattison
  10. Keaontay Ingram
  11. Matt Breida
  12. Isaiah Spiller
  13. Jerick McKinnon
  14. Jaylen Warren
  15. James Cook
  16. Chuba Hubbard

2022 Week 13 Waiver Wire Pickups: WR

  1. Donovan Peoples-Jones
  2. Darius Slayton
  3. Jameson Williams
  4. Treylon Burks
  5. Skyy Moore
  6. Mack Hollins
  7. Corey Davis
  8. Zay Jones
  9. Nico Collins
  10. DeMarcus Robinson
  11. Van Jefferson
  12. Justin Watson
  13. Quez Watkins
  14. Richie James
  15. Terrace Marshall Jr.
  16. Isaiah McKenzie
  17. Alec Pierce
  18. Jahan Dotson

2022 Week 13 Waiver Wire Pickups: TE

  1. Foster Moreau
  2. Greg Dulcich
  3. Evan Engram
  4. Trey McBride
  5. Juwan Johnson
  6. Tyler Conklin
  7. Austin Hooper

2022 Week 13 Waiver Wire Pickups: QB Streams

  1. Deshaun Watson at HOU
  2. Jimmy Garoppolo vs MIIA
  3. Kenny Pickett at ATL
  4. Jared Goff vs JAX
  5. Jordan Love at CHI
  6. Taylor Heinicke at NYG

2022 Week 13 Waiver Wire Pickups: D/ST Streams

  1. CLE at HOU
  2. SEA at LAR
  3. GB at CHI
  4. NYG vs WAS
  5. MIN vs NYJ
  6. ATL vs PIT
  7. PIT at ATL

2022 Week 13 Waiver Wire: W12 RB Snap Share Leaders

  1. James Conner 97%
  2. Rachaad White 91%
  3. Dalvin Cook 85%

Get Full RB Snap Shares Here

