NBA Betting, Fantasy Advice: DraftKings Basketball DFS Picks, Predictions, Odds for November 28

The NBA Cheat Sheet provides an in-depth look at Monday’s 10-game NBA slate, featuring DraftKings DFS and Sportsbook picks.

Set your DraftKings fantasy basketball lineups here: NBA $333K Fadeaway [$100K to 1st]

Key Injuries to Monitor

Toronto Raptors

Pascal Siakam (abductor) — Questionable

New Orleans Pelicans

Brandon Ingram (toe) — Doubtful

Chicago Bulls

Alex Caruso (ankle) — Questionable

Utah Jazz

Lauri Markkanen (knee) — Questionable

Denver Nuggets

Michael Porter Jr. (heel) — Doubtful

Bones Hyland (illness) — Questionable

Los Angeles Lakers

Anthony Davis (ankle) — Questionable

Schedule Notes

Potential rest situations

Brooklyn Nets: Ben Simmons could rest on second night of back-to-back.

Boston Celtics: Al Horford could rest on second night of back-to-back.

Favorite Pick Against the Spread

Suns ML at Kings

I’m going to take advantage of the Sacramento Kings’ recent success and actually pick against them tonight. The Kings have been insane offensively, truly earning the Beam Team nickname. That being said, Phoenix is still the better team by a considerable margin heading into this matchup, and they’ve been playing great basketball as of late, winning five of their last six.

The Suns could be getting Chris Paul back tonight, but even if he doesn’t play, Cam Payne has been fantastic filling in for him as the starting point guard. In reality, Phoenix probably should be favored more heavily tonight, but they’re not because the Kings have been playing so well lately. I’d take advantage of those favorable odds and roll with the Suns.

Place your NBA bets at DraftKings Sportsbook or by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

Favorite Player Prop

Jabari Smith Jr. Over 19.5 Points & Rebounds

It’s time to highlight one of the rookies that isn’t getting a lot of attention so far. Unfortunately for Smith Jr., it seems like he has already fallen out of the Rookie of the Year race just 20 games into the season. Now, Smith Jr. did have a very slow start to the year, but he’s picked it up as of late.

Smith Jr. has easily cleared 19.5 points and rebounds in three straight games, hitting the over with points alone in two of them. As he gets more comfortable in Houston’s high-paced offense, his usage and production will continue to increase. I think Smith Jr. will stay hot against the Nuggets tonight.

Favorite DFS Stud

Nuggets PG Jamal Murray ($7,000) vs. Rockets

Favorite DFS Value Play

76ers PF Georges Niang ($4,500) vs. Hawks

