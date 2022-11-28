College Basketball: NCAA Best Bets November 28 on DraftKings Sportsbook

I’m back from parental leave, and while I’ve been posting college hoops bets to Twitter during my absence, I am pumped to start my content for the season in article, podcast and video form. We had a ton of terrific matchups during Feast Week, so it’s a smaller board on Monday. But I do have one spot focusing in on one team in particular that I think is worth playing on this board. Let’s hope to cash some college basketball bets on DraftKings Sportsbook this season!

1-unit

Nevada is off to a solid start this season, going 6-1 and cover every game that’s had a spread besides a nine-point loss to Kansas State. But Sam Houston is going to present a tough task here, as the Bearkats have been absolutely throttling the competition.

Sam Houston is off to a 6-0 start with an insane margin of victory of over 33 points. Now, two of the teams they mopped were much lower level competition, but in the Bearkats other four games, they’re 4-0 ATS while covering by an average of 21.4 points per game.

Those covers include their last two games as favorites, winning by 31 as a six-point favorite and by 34 as a 10.5-point favorite, but also two outright wins over good competition as dogs. The Bearkats started the season by defeating Oklahoma as one-point as dogs of 16 points, and then took down Utah by 10 when they were in fact 10-point dogs.

Look for Sam Houston to hang around with the Wolfpack, and potentially land another upset victory on Monday.

All views expressed are my own. I am an employee of DraftKings and am ineligible to play in public DFS or DKSB contests.

The contents contained in this article do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment.