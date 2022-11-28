Fantasy Basketball Picks: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Targets, Values for November 28

The NBA is rolling into the new week with a 10-game slate starting at 7 p.m. ET.

Let’s dive into some of my favorite plays at each position.

Guard

Studs

Tyrese Haliburton, Indiana Pacers at Los Angeles Lakers ($9,400) – Haliburton has been remarkable in his first full season with the Pacers. He’s averaged 1.4 DKFP per minute, which trails only Shai Gilgeous-Alexander ($10,500) among Monday’s backcourt options. SGA is more than $1,000 more expensive, but both players have similar upside on this slate.

Haliburton will be taking on the Lakers in a fantastic matchup. The Lakers have played at the second-fastest pace this season, and the Pacers rank fourth in that department. That sets up a matchup that should be extremely high scoring, and this game leads the slate with a 237.5-point total. Haliburton has racked up a double-double in five straight games, and he should be able to make it six in a row on Monday.

Shake Milton, Philadelphia 76ers vs. Atlanta Hawks ($6,500) – The 76ers have been absolutely decimated by injuries. Joel Embiid, James Harden and Tyrese Maxey have all missed time of late, opening the door for other players to take on larger roles.

Embiid has been upgraded to questionable for Monday’s matchup vs. the Hawks, but there should still be plenty of opportunities for Milton even if he’s active. Milton has finished with at least 31.5 DKFP in five straight games, including at least 46.75 in three straight. He’s increased his production to 0.98 DKFP per minute over the past month, and he should see close to 38 minutes vs. the Hawks in a competitive contest.

Other Options – Jaylen Brown ($8,500), Terry Rozier ($7,700)

Value

Jose Alvarado, New Orleans Pelicans vs. Oklahoma City Thunder ($4,300) – The Pelicans are another team dealing with some key absences at the moment. CJ McCollum has already been ruled out for Monday’s matchup vs. the Thunder, while Brandon Ingram is doubtful.

That will allow Alvarado to serve as one of the team’s primary facilitators. Alvarado is a fantastic per-minute producer, averaging 1.03 DKFP per minute over the past month, and he’s exceeded salary-based expectations in six of his past seven games. With a boost in minutes and responsibilities vs. the Thunder, he could be looking at a huge performance.

Other Options – Theo Maledon ($3,600), Dyson Daniels ($3,300)

Forward

Studs

LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers vs. Indiana Pacers ($10,900) – James recently missed five games with a left adductor strain, but he’s suited up in each of their past two games. With James back, it’s apparently time for the Lakers’ other superstar to spend some time on the sidelines. Anthony Davis missed their last game with a calf injury. He’s officially questionable vs. the Pacers, and while the early reports suggest Davis will suit up, there’s always a chance that he’s forced to sit out again.

With Davis sidelined on Monday, James was forced to carry the load in a high-scoring matchup vs. the Spurs. Neither team played a lick of defense in that contest, and the Lakers ultimately racked up 143 points. LeBron led the way with 39 points to go along with 11 boards and three assists, bringing his total to 64.25 DKFP for the evening.

Even if Davis is active, James could still provide some value in this matchup. The Pacers have been a below-average team in terms of defensive efficiency, and the Lakers’ 120.25 implied team total ranks second on the slate.

Zion Williamson, New Orleans Pelicans vs. Oklahoma City Thunder ($7,900) – Williamson has been priced down to just $7,900, and he’s had a relatively quiet start to his season. He’s averaged 22.4 points and 6.3 rebounds per game, both of which are below his career averages. He’s averaged just 37.52 DKFP per game after averaging 43.3 DKFP per game in his last full season.

However, this is the perfect spot for Williamson to break out. He’s increased his usage rate by a team-high 9.9% with McCollum and Ingram off the floor this season, resulting in an average of 1.40 DKFP per minute. James is the only forward on Monday’s slate that averages more than that, and he’s a full $3,000 more expensive.

The Thunder also set up as a perfect matchup for Williamson. They’ve played at the sixth-fastest pace this season, and they allow the fourth-most points per game in the paint.

Other Options – DeMar DeRozan ($8,200), Tobias Harris ($7,900)

Value

Trey Murphy III, New Orleans Pelicans vs. Oklahoma City Thunder ($4,600) – Murphy is another player to consider for the Pelicans. The sweet-shooting forward returned to the lineup in the team’s last contest and racked up 28.75 DKFP in 26.1 minutes. He wasn’t really needed in that contest, which the Pelicans ultimately lost by 21 points, so expect him to play much more on Monday. Murphy should move into the starting lineup if Ingram is ruled out, and he’s increased his production to 1.07 DKFP per minute with Ingram and McCollum off the floor.

Other Options – Deni Avdija ($4,800), Jalen McDaniels ($4,000)

Center

Stud

Evan Mobley, Cleveland Cavaliers at Toronto Raptors ($6,800) – The Cavaliers are pretty banged up in the frontcourt at the moment. Jarrett Allen, Kevin Love and Lamar Stevens are all sidelined, leaving the team with minimal options at power forward and center.

Mobley took on a massive role with all three players on Sunday, racking up more than 39.6 minutes vs. the Pistons. He responded with 20 points and 13 rebounds, good for 40.75 DKFP. Mobley has increased his production to 1.06 DKFP per minute with Allen off the floor this season, so he’s a strong option even in a tough matchup vs. the Raptors.

Other Options – Deandre Ayton ($7,700), Myles Turner ($7,500)

Value

Montrezl Harrell, Philadelphia 76ers vs. Atlanta Hawks ($4,500) – If Embiid is forced to miss another contest, Harrell would become a nice value option at center. The former Sixth Man of the Year is capable of racking up fantasy points quickly, averaging 1.09 DKFP per minute this season. He’s scored at least 23.25 DKFP in three straight games, and he played 28 minutes two games ago. Harrell is worth considering any time he’s expected to play consistent minutes, so make sure to monitor the injury report before lineup lock.

Other Options – Mason Plumlee ($5,400), Andre Drummond ($3,700)

