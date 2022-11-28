 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NFL Week 13 TE and DST Rankings, Start, Sit, Streams | Pat Mayo 2022 Fantasy Football Rankings

Pat Mayo reveals his 2022 Week 13 TE and DST rankings, starts, sits and streams for fantasy football.

By Pat Mayo

Pat Mayo lists his Week 13 Waiver Wire Pickups at each position while going over the injury report and the RB snap shares.

Week 13 Injury List, Team Notes, RB Snaps

Fantasy Football 2022 Week 13 TE Rankings (1/2 PPR)

  1. Travis Kelce
  2. Mark Andrews
  3. TJ Hockenson
  4. Pat Freiermuth
  5. Dalton Schultz
  6. George Kittle
  7. Foster Moreau
  8. David Njoku
  9. Evan Engram
  10. Greg Dulcich
  11. Gerald Everett
  12. Hayden Hurst
  13. Dawson Knox
  14. Taysom Hill
  15. Hunter Henry
  16. Juwan Johnson
  17. Austin Hooper
  18. Cole Kmet
  19. Tyler Conklin
  20. Robert Tonyan
  21. Tyler Higbee
  22. Logan Thomas
  23. Mike Gesicki
  24. Cade Otton
  25. Cameron Brate
  26. Will Dissly
  27. Noah Fant
  28. Harrison Bryant
  29. Kyle Granson
  30. Jonnu Smith
  31. Tanner Hudson
  32. James Mitchell
  33. Brevin Jordan
  34. Tre McKitty
  35. Austin Hooper
  36. Mo Alie-Cox
  37. OJ Howard

Fantasy Football 2022 Week 13 DST Rankings (1/2 PPR)

  1. DAL
  2. CLE
  3. SEA
  4. BAL
  5. WAS
  6. BUF
  7. NYG
  8. SF
  9. TB
  10. GB
  11. PHI
  12. MIN
  13. NYJ
  14. NO
  15. ATL
  16. DEN
  17. TEN
  18. PIT

