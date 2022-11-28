 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

NFL Week 13 QB Rankings, Start, Sit, Streams | Pat Mayo 2022 Fantasy Football Rankings

Pat Mayo reveals his 2022 Week 13 QB rankings, starts, sits and streams for fantasy football.

By Pat Mayo

Pat Mayo lists his Week 13 Waiver Wire Pickups at each position while going over the injury report and the RB snap shares.

Week 13 Injury List, Team Notes, RB Snaps

Week 13 RankingsPickups | Week 13 Game Lines | RB | WR | TE | QB | DST

Week 13Waiver Wire | Week 12 Recap | Injuries | RB Snaps | Projections

GET DIRECT LINK TO RAKE FREE PME DK CONTEST

How to Use DK Tools — Optimizer | Game Sims | Player vs Player Compare

Podcasts — YouTube | Apple | Spotify | Insta | Google | Twitter | E-Mail

Fantasy Football 2022 Week 13 QB Rankings (1/2 PPR)

Customizable Projections | Advanced Stats | How to Use DraftKings Tools

  1. Patrick Mahomes
  2. Joe Burrow
  3. Jalen Hurts
  4. Josh Allen
  5. Justin Herbert
  6. Dak Prescott
  7. Lamar Jackson
  8. Geno Smith
  9. Tua Tagovailoa
  10. Deshaun Watson
  11. Jared Goff
  12. Jimmy Garoppolo
  13. Trevor Lawrence
  14. Mike White
  15. Kenny Pickett
  16. Tom Brady
  17. Derek Carr
  18. Daniel Jones
  19. Taylor Heinicke
  20. Marcus Mariota
  21. Kirk Cousins
  22. Jordan Love
  23. Ryan Tannehill
  24. Bryce Perkins
  25. Matt Ryan
  26. Russell Wilson
  27. Trevor Siemian
  28. Mac Jones
  29. Andy Dalton
  30. Kyle Allen

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

For sports betting, head over to DraftKings Sportsbook or download the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

Pat Mayo is an award-winning video host and producer of long and short-form content, and the host of The Pat Mayo Experience daily talk show. (Subscribe for video or audio). Mayo (@ThePME) won the 2022 Fantasy Sports Writing Association Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year and was a finalist for three FSWA Awards (Best Podcast, Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year, Golf Writer of the Year). His 24 FSWA nominations lead all writers this decade and are second-most all-time.

Mayo has been recognized across multiple sports (Football, Baseball & Golf), mediums (Video, Writing & Podcasting), genre (Humor), and game formats (Sports Betting, Daily Fantasy, and Traditional Season Long Fantasy).

I am a promoter at DraftKings and am also an avid fan and user (my username is ThePME) and may sometimes play on my personal account in the games that I offer advice on. Although I have expressed my personal view on the games and strategies above, they do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment in building lineups. I may also deploy different players and strategies than what I recommend above. I am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information.

More From DraftKings Nation