NFL Week 13 WR Rankings, Start, Sit, Streams | Pat Mayo 2022 Fantasy Football Rankings

Pat Mayo lists his Week 13 Waiver Wire Pickups at each position while going over the injury report and the RB snap shares.

Week 13 Rankings — Pickups | Week 13 Game Lines | RB | WR | TE | QB | DST

Week 13 — Waiver Wire | Week 12 Recap | Injuries | RB Snaps | Projections

How to Use DK Tools — Optimizer | Game Sims | Player vs Player Compare

Podcasts — YouTube | Apple | Spotify | Insta | Google | Twitter | E-Mail

Fantasy Football 2022 Week 13 WR Rankings (1/2 PPR)

Customizable Projections | Advanced Stats | How to Use DraftKings Tools

Stefon Diggs Davante Adams Tyreek Hill Justin Jefferson Amon-Ra St. Brown CeeDee Lamb Ja’Marr Chase Jaylen Waddle A.J. Brown Christian Kirk Chris Olave Amari Cooper DK Metcalf Tee Higgins Chris Godwin Keenan Allen Garrett Wilson Michael Pittman Tyler Lockett Mike Evans Deebo Samuel JuJu Smith-Schuster Brandon Aiyuk Terry McLaurin Diontae Johnson Josh Palmer Donovan Peoples-Jones Gabriel Davis Darius Slayton Christian Watson George Pickens Zay Jones Courtland Sutton Jakobi Meyers Treylon Burks Skyy Moore Mack Hollins DeVonta Smith Parris Campbell Marquez Valdes-Scantling Nico Collins Isaiah McKenzie Allen Lazard Demarcus Robinson Drake London Corey Davis Curtis Samuel Jarvis Landry Michael Gallup Kendal Hinton Devin Duvernay Van Jefferson Tyler Boyd Equanimeous St. Brown Byron Pringle Robert Woods Davante Parker Elijah Moore Brandon Cooks Marvin Jones Kalif Raymond Nick Westbrook-Ikhine Alec Pierce Julio Jones Adam Thielen Juwan Jennings KJ Osborn Justin Watson Jahan Dotson DK Chark Sammy Watkins Braxton Berrios DeSean Jackson Tutu Atwell Ben Skowronek Richie James Noah Brown Philip Dorsett Chris Moore Dee Eskridge Marquise Goodwin Marcus Johnson Chase Claypool Noah Brown Damiere Byrd Tyquan Thornton Olamide Zaccheaus Tre’Quan Smith Rashid Shaheed Sammy Watkins

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

For sports betting, head over to DraftKings Sportsbook or download the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

Pat Mayo is an award-winning video host and producer of long and short-form content, and the host of The Pat Mayo Experience daily talk show. (Subscribe for video or audio). Mayo (@ThePME) won the 2022 Fantasy Sports Writing Association Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year and was a finalist for three FSWA Awards (Best Podcast, Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year, Golf Writer of the Year). His 24 FSWA nominations lead all writers this decade and are second-most all-time.

Mayo has been recognized across multiple sports (Football, Baseball & Golf), mediums (Video, Writing & Podcasting), genre (Humor), and game formats (Sports Betting, Daily Fantasy, and Traditional Season Long Fantasy).

I am a promoter at DraftKings and am also an avid fan and user (my username is ThePME) and may sometimes play on my personal account in the games that I offer advice on. Although I have expressed my personal view on the games and strategies above, they do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment in building lineups. I may also deploy different players and strategies than what I recommend above. I am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information.