NFL Week 13 WR Rankings, Start, Sit, Streams | Pat Mayo 2022 Fantasy Football Rankings

Pat Mayo reveals his 2022 Week 13 WR rankings, starts, sits and streams for fantasy football.

By Pat Mayo

Pat Mayo lists his Week 13 Waiver Wire Pickups at each position while going over the injury report and the RB snap shares.

Week 13 Injury List, Team Notes, RB Snaps

Fantasy Football 2022 Week 13 WR Rankings (1/2 PPR)

Customizable Projections | Advanced Stats | How to Use DraftKings Tools

  1. Stefon Diggs
  2. Davante Adams
  3. Tyreek Hill
  4. Justin Jefferson
  5. Amon-Ra St. Brown
  6. CeeDee Lamb
  7. Ja’Marr Chase
  8. Jaylen Waddle
  9. A.J. Brown
  10. Christian Kirk
  11. Chris Olave
  12. Amari Cooper
  13. DK Metcalf
  14. Tee Higgins
  15. Chris Godwin
  16. Keenan Allen
  17. Garrett Wilson
  18. Michael Pittman
  19. Tyler Lockett
  20. Mike Evans
  21. Deebo Samuel
  22. JuJu Smith-Schuster
  23. Brandon Aiyuk
  24. Terry McLaurin
  25. Diontae Johnson
  26. Josh Palmer
  27. Donovan Peoples-Jones
  28. Gabriel Davis
  29. Darius Slayton
  30. Christian Watson
  31. George Pickens
  32. Zay Jones
  33. Courtland Sutton
  34. Jakobi Meyers
  35. Treylon Burks
  36. Skyy Moore
  37. Mack Hollins
  38. DeVonta Smith
  39. Parris Campbell
  40. Marquez Valdes-Scantling
  41. Nico Collins
  42. Isaiah McKenzie
  43. Allen Lazard
  44. Demarcus Robinson
  45. Drake London
  46. Corey Davis
  47. Curtis Samuel
  48. Jarvis Landry
  49. Michael Gallup
  50. Kendal Hinton
  51. Devin Duvernay
  52. Van Jefferson
  53. Tyler Boyd
  54. Equanimeous St. Brown
  55. Byron Pringle
  56. Robert Woods
  57. Davante Parker
  58. Elijah Moore
  59. Brandon Cooks
  60. Marvin Jones
  61. Kalif Raymond
  62. Nick Westbrook-Ikhine
  63. Alec Pierce
  64. Julio Jones
  65. Adam Thielen
  66. Juwan Jennings
  67. KJ Osborn
  68. Justin Watson
  69. Jahan Dotson
  70. DK Chark
  71. Sammy Watkins
  72. Braxton Berrios
  73. DeSean Jackson
  74. Tutu Atwell
  75. Ben Skowronek
  76. Richie James
  77. Noah Brown
  78. Philip Dorsett
  79. Chris Moore
  80. Dee Eskridge
  81. Marquise Goodwin
  82. Marcus Johnson
  83. Chase Claypool
  84. Noah Brown
  85. Damiere Byrd
  86. Tyquan Thornton
  87. Olamide Zaccheaus
  88. Tre’Quan Smith
  89. Rashid Shaheed
  90. Sammy Watkins

Pat Mayo is an award-winning video host and producer of long and short-form content, and the host of The Pat Mayo Experience daily talk show. (Subscribe for video or audio). Mayo (@ThePME) won the 2022 Fantasy Sports Writing Association Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year and was a finalist for three FSWA Awards (Best Podcast, Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year, Golf Writer of the Year). His 24 FSWA nominations lead all writers this decade and are second-most all-time.

Mayo has been recognized across multiple sports (Football, Baseball & Golf), mediums (Video, Writing & Podcasting), genre (Humor), and game formats (Sports Betting, Daily Fantasy, and Traditional Season Long Fantasy).

I am a promoter at DraftKings and am also an avid fan and user (my username is ThePME) and may sometimes play on my personal account in the games that I offer advice on. Although I have expressed my personal view on the games and strategies above, they do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment in building lineups. I may also deploy different players and strategies than what I recommend above. I am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information.

