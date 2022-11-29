NBA Betting, Fantasy Advice: DraftKings Basketball DFS Picks, Predictions, Odds for November 29

The NBA Cheat Sheet provides an in-depth look at Tuesday’s three-game NBA slate, featuring DraftKings DFS and Sportsbook picks.

Set your DraftKings fantasy basketball lineups here: NBA $350K Fadeaway [$100K to 1st]

Key Injuries to Monitor

Detroit Pistons

Bojan Bogdanovic (knee & ankle) — Questionable

Jaden Ivey (knee) — Questionable

Isaiah Stewart (toe) — Questionable

Marvin Bagley (migraine) — Questionable

Favorite Pick Against the Spread

Warriors -1.5 at Mavericks

Don’t look now, but Golden State is winning again.

After a rough start to the 2022 campaign, the Warriors have won five of their last six. One major reason for the Dubs’ recent success is Klay Thompson, who has suddenly started shooting the lights out again. Over his last four games, Thompson has shot a ridiculous 60% from behind the arc (24/40).

While the Warriors have found success on the court lately, the same can’t be said for Dallas. The Mavericks have dropped four straight games, and it’s the same story each time. Luka Doncic gets his points, but the lack of ball movement and production from other players comes back to haunt the Mavs in the end.

I expect that to be the case again tonight.

Place your NBA bets at DraftKings Sportsbook or by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

Favorite Player Prop

Jerami Grant Over 21.5 Points vs. Clippers

With Damian Lillard sidelined, I think it’s safe to say most NBA fans haven’t been tuning into Blazers games lately. If that’s the case for you, then you probably aren’t aware that Jerami Grant has been putting up ridiculous numbers.

Grant has racked up 29 and 44 points in his last two games, seeing a usage rate of over 30% in both contests. With Lillard out, Portland has turned to him and Anfernee Simons to carry the load offensively. While the team’s results have been mixed over that stretch, those two have certainly done their share.

Grant should put up plenty of shots against a decimated Clippers squad tonight.

Favorite DFS Play

Clippers SG/SF Norman Powell ($5,400) at Trail Blazers

Speaking of that decimated Clippers squad, let’s highlight a player who has benefited from all of their injuries.

Norman Powell has always been an electric scorer. When he was traded to Los Angeles last season, those talents were somewhat hidden due to his various injuries and the team’s overall depth. Now, with Kawhi Leonard, Paul George and John Wall out, Powell can finally showcase his abilities again.

The veteran wing has scored 30-plus fantasy points in four of his last five games, seeing a usage rate of 24% or higher in each contest over that stretch. Powell is in line to produce a strong return on investment at just $5,400 once again tonight.

