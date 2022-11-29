Fantasy Basketball Picks: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Lineup Strategy for Trail Blazers vs. Clippers Showdown on November 29

Tuesday brings a quiet night in the NBA consisting of only three games. One matchup will be a battle between two teams dealing with injuries when the Portland Trail Blazers host the Los Angeles Clippers. This game will also be the featured Showdown contest on DraftKings, so let’s highlight some players to consider for your entries.

Set your DraftKings fantasy basketball lineups here: NBA Showdown $200K Fadeaway [$50K to 1st] (LAc VS POR)

Captain’s Picks

Anfernee Simons ($13,800 CP): Damian Lillard (calf) is set to miss his fifth straight games for the Trail Blazers. Simons scored at least 44.5 DKFP in two of the last four games that Lillard has missed, boosting his average to 36.8 DKFP per game for the season. He should receive more shot attempts and opportunities to rack up assists until Lillard is able to return, making him a great option for the Captain’s Pick.

Jusuf Nurkic ($12,300 CP): Nurkic has also picked up his production with Lillard out, scoring at least 35 DKFP in each of the last four games. He had two double-doubles during that span and averaged 13.3 shot attempts per game. He has only averaged 10.5 shot attempts per game for the season, but he should remain in an expanded scoring role for however long Lillard is ultimately out.

UTIL Plays

Norman Powell ($6,400): The Clippers are in an even worse injury situation than the Trail Blazers. They will play this game without Paul George (hamstring), Kawhi Leonard (ankle), John Wall (rest) and Luke Kennard (calf). After getting off to a quiet start, injuries to his teammates have helped Powell average 20.6 points and three 3-pointers over the last five games. While his contributions in other areas will likely remain limited, Powell can score enough to provide value.

Reggie Jackson ($6,200): With the Clippers healthy at the beginning of the season, Jackson was shifted into a much smaller role. After averaging 16.8 points and 16.3 shot attempts per game last season, he has averaged 11.9 points and 10.2 shot attempts this season. Still, with so many players being out for the Clippers in this game, Jackson could be poised for one of his more productive stat lines.

Justise Winslow ($5,000): Winslow has a versatile skill set, making him a potentially valuable part of a contending team. The problem is, injuries have often derailed his career. He hasn’t played in at least 50 games since the 2018-19 season, and he hasn’t topped 70 games since his rookie campaign in 2015-16. He is healthy right now, and has been starting with Lillard out. He has started a total of seven games this season, averaging 8.7 points, 6.1 rebounds and five assists per game in those matchups. With the expectation that he remains in that role, he is one of the better value options.

Fades

Josh Hart ($7,400): Hart doesn’t receive many shot attempts, registering just a 12.6% usage rate this season. He is a good rebounder and passer, though, which can make him an interesting option. However, add his limited usage rate to the Clippers having the second-best defensive rating in the league, and it’s difficult to justify rolling with him at this salary.

THE OUTCOME

The Trail Blazers will be returning home after completing a four-game road trip. They have already played 12 games on the road, compared to just eight at home. While injuries are going to hamper both teams in this game, the Clippers’ depth chart has been impacted the most. Combine that with the advantage of playing at home, and the Trail Blazers are in a favorable position to earn a victory.

Final Score: Trail Blazers 111, Clippers 107

