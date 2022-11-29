Fantasy Basketball Picks: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Targets, Values for November 29

Only three games on today’s slate. Do not be irate. At least we have something on the plate. So, cancel that date and select those players who can increase your estate.

LAC, NYK and POR all are playing the first leg of a back-to-back.

DraftKings Sportsbook has two games with a total of at least 225: GS/DAL (228) and NYK/DET (226). All game spreads are within 5 points. The Pistons and Mavericks are home dogs.

Guard

Studs

Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks vs. Golden State Warriors ($12,600) – The price is expensive for Doncic and he’s only exceeded his DKFP expectation 20% of the time this season. In addition, the ownership will likely be high since there are only three games on the slate and raw points matter. Decisions, decisions.

Now for the good. Doncic has a 37.7% usage rate on the season and the game environment and matchup should be good. The Warriors are second in offensive pace and 22nd in defensive rating. Doncic averages 1.69 DKFP per minute — the highest on the slate. He has gone for over 70.0 DKFP three times this season with a high of 83.25 DKFP.

Jalen Brunson, New York Knicks at Detroit Pistons ($7,700) – Brunson has exceeded his DKFP expectation 70% of the time this season. Over the last three games, he’s put up 49, 45.25 and 52.25 DKFP, respectively, while scoring at least 30 points in each of those games. The usage rate has been a robust 34%, 27.2% and 29.1%. The Pistons are 29th in defensive rating.

Other Options - Stephen Curry ($10,700)

Value

Terance Mann, Los Angeles Clippers at Portland Trail Blazers ($4,800) – The Clippers will be short-handed once again with Kawhi Leonard and Paul George out. As a result, Mann will get another start, his fifth in a row. Over the last three games, he’s averaged 33.8 minutes, 11.7 field goal attempts, 15.7 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.0 assists. That’s translated to 28.75, 28.5 and 29.25 DKFP, respectively.

Other Options - Norman Powell ($5,400), Quentin Grimes ($4,400), Donte DiVincenzo ($3,500)

Forward

Studs

Jerami Grant, Portland Trail Blazers vs. Los Angeles Clippers ($7,300) – With Damian Lillard out, Grant has stepped up in a big way. He did fill an alpha role in Detroit, so this is not completely unexpected. Over the last two contests, he’s played 40 minutes and garnered usage rates of 30.4% and 37.8%. He’s averaged 36.5 points while attempting 22.0 shots per game.

The Clippers are one of the better defensive teams in the league, but they are obviously not as stout without George and Kawhi. A ceiling outcome shouldn’t be expected, but Grant should get plenty of opportunities to score fantasy goodies. He usually contributes defensive stats but has only notched one block in the last two games.

Grant provides a relatively high floor with access to ceiling if things break right.

RJ Barrett, New York Knicks at Detroit Pistons ($6,600) – The shooting efficiency is gross for Barrett, as he’s shooting 40% from the field on the season. Over the last seven games, that number is at 35%. He’s still getting volume, though, and garners a respectable 25.2% usage rate. While he doesn’t contribute much in the defensive categories, he has scored 36.75, 41.5 and 38.5 DKFP, respectively, over the last three games.

Detroit is 29th in defensive rating and have boosted the FPPM to small forwards by 7.2%.

Other Options - Andrew Wiggins ($6,800), Draymond Green ($6,500)

Value

Justise Winslow, Portland Trail Blazers vs. Los Angeles Clippers ($4,700) – Winslow isn’t a high-usage player but he contributes a little something in points, rebounds and assists. With Lillard out, he’s played 47 and 37 minutes over the last two contests, respectively. He’s also put up 31.25 and 26.75 DKFP in those games. Minutes are half the battle. Yo, Joe!

Other Options - Norman Powell ($5,400), Quentin Grimes ($4,400)

Center

Studs

Ivica Zubac, Los Angeles Clippers at Portland Trail Blazers ($7,000) – Initially, I was going to fade Zubac due to recency bias. I thought many would flock to him after his 31-point, 29-rebound game on Sunday. As of the time of this writing, his projected ownership is very, very low. If that holds, then I have tons of interest because Zubac averages 1.02 DKFP per minute and should play over 30 minutes due to the presence of Jusuf Nurkic ($7,200) on the other side.

Value

Mitchell Robinson, New York Knicks at Detroit Pistons ($4,600) – We never know what the experience will be when we saunter through Mr. Robinson’s Neighborhood. There could be foul trouble that limits him to 15 minutes. Tom Thibodeau could get moody and sit him. Or, he can play 32 minutes and put up 34.75 DKFP like he did on Sunday. Shrug. Sometimes you gotta roll the dice, and the price is nice.

