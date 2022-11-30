Fantasy Basketball Value Picks: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Bargain Plays for November 30

It’s the last day of November and the NBA is ending the month with a bang. 13 games. That’s right. 13 games. Which, as we all know, means so, so, so many injuries. Which low-priced players stand to gain the most due to a teammate’s ailment?

Let’s dig into it.

With Ben Simmons (knee) only able to log 11.4 minutes in Brooklyn’s victory over the Magic on Monday — and with Yuta Watanabe (hamstring) still sidelined — we got our first glimpse in 2022-23 of a untethered Harris. The veteran wing registered season-highs in both minutes (35.9) and points (17), and generally just looked better than we’ve seen in two years time. With Simmons already ruled out for tonight’s contest against the Wizards, I’d assume it’s Harris who will re-enter the Nets’ starting five in his place. That opportunity should be enough to make Harris viable in DFS, particularly with Washington surrendering an eye-popping 117.3 points per 100 possessions across its past five contests.

I know. It seems weird think Nowell, a guard, will be the one to benefit from the Wolves’ loss of Karl-Anthony Towns (calf). However, with Rudy Gobert ($6,800) still active, there’s a lot of different ways Chris Finch can now approach his rotations. While it’ll likely be Kyle Anderson ($3,800) that steps into Towns’ spot in the team’s starting lineup, the removal of a highly involved asset like Towns has a trickle-down effect through the entire roster. In fact, the 25.1 minutes Nowell logged in Monday’s loss to Washington were the most he’s seen since all the way back on Oct. 24. With Towns off the floor in 2022-23, Nowell is averaging 1.04 DKFP per minute with a 27.1% usage rate. The 23-year-old will have the ball in his hands and he’s more than willing to take advantage of any extra opportunity. Nowell should be in for a big evening — especially if Jaden McDaniels ($4,600; illness) misses another contest.

As per usual, the only thing stopping Collins from being an effective DFS asset has been his own health. The big man recently returned from a 10-game absence, yet Collins has been quite good when available in 2022-23, averaging 1.19 DKFP per minute along with 16.5 points and 10.3 rebounds per 36. Why do these numbers matter in the context of Wednesday night? Jakob Poeltl (knee) has been ruled out, which opens up the very realistic possibility that Collins draws his first start of the season. It’s hard to ask for a better environment for Collins to step into, as well. The Thunder operate at the league’s fourth-fastest pace (102.4) and own the NBA’s third-lowest total rebounding rate (48.0%). Collins should be able to rack up the boards in Poeltl’s stead.

