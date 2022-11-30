Fantasy Football QB-WR Stacks: Top DraftKings NFL DFS Quarterback-Wide Receiver Picks for Week 13

Here are my four favorite NFL QB-WR stacks for this week’s main DraftKings fantasy football slate.

The concept behind stacking a QB with his WR is simple: Both players benefit from each completion, doubling the value of that play for your DraftKings fantasy football lineup. With the significance of stacking in mind, this article aims to highlight the best stacking options for Sunday’s main slate.

Set your DraftKings fantasy football Millionaire lineups here: NFL $3M Fantasy Football Millionaire [$1M to 1st + ToC Semifinal Entry]

4. Jared Goff ($5,200) / Amon-Ra St. Brown ($7,100), Detroit Lions vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

This game between the Lions and Jaguars currently projects as the second highest total game on the Week 13 main slate, sitting at 51.5. Goff costs just $5,300 against a Jaguars team that ranks that ranks 30th in pass defense DVOA and 28th in yards per pass attempt allowed. When he drops back, we know where the targets are going, as Amon-Ra St. Brown has seen 10 or more targets in three of his past give games, and eight or more targets in seven of nine healthy games this season.

St. Brown is coming off a 30.9 DKFP performance against the Bills on Thanksgiving, and should see huge usage again this week in an ever better spot. He’s not as cheap as he’s been in recent weeks, but you can remedy that by playing a $5,300 Goff alongside him.

3. Jalen Hurts ($8,000) / A.J. Brown ($7,800), Philadelphia Eagles vs. Tennessee Titans

Despite catching a touchdown last week against the Packers, Brown was held to his third lowest receiving output of the season at just 46 yards. It was the second time in three weeks he was held under 50 yards, and clearly defenses are starting to key in on him. This is obviously not going to stick, as Brown is too good a player to be held down for much longer, and the spot this week is perfect for him to get back on track. You know he will be motivated playing against his former team, but it also helps that the Titans now rank 28th in DKFP allowed to wide receivers, after getting torched by Tee Higgins last week for 7/114/1.

We know the Eagles would prefer to run the ball if they could, but the Titans are one of the biggest pass funnels in the NFL ranking No. 1 in the NFL in rush defense DVOA and third in yards per carry allowed. This is a great spot to get their best skill player going

As for Hurts, he finally had a strong game last week after a few weeks of not meeting his salary based expectations. He ran for a whopping 157 yards and threw a pair of touchdown passes, good for 32.82 DKFP. Tennessee also ranks 27th in DKFP allowed to opposing quarterbacks. We’ve seen the upside this combination of Hurts and Brown has shown before, and this could be an eruption spot.

2. Justin Herbert ($7,200) / Keenan Allen ($6,500), Los Angeles Chargers at Las Vegas Raiders

Herbert finally showed off his ceiling last week against the Cardinals, finishing with 28.76 DKFP, thanks to his 274 yards passing and three touchdowns. He also added a season high 38 yards on the ground. He finds himself in another great spot this week against the Raiders, in what’s projected to be the second highest total game on the slate at 50.5. The Raiders rank 30th in DKFP allowed to opposing signal callers, while ranking dead last in pass defense DVOA.

After playing just 44-of-65 snaps in his first game back against the Chiefs two weeks ago, Keenan Allen got ramped up last week to 59-of-66 snaps and came away unscathed. I would expect his usage to rise significantly as he continues to get healthier, and that might start this week as the Chargers may again be without WR Mike Williams. It’s no surprise that Justin Herbert had his highest DKFP output of the season in a game where Allen was healthy, as he makes this offense go. You’re going to want exposure to this game, and Herbert-to-Allen is a great way to do so.

1. Trevor Lawrence ($5,900) / Christian Kirk ($6,300), ($5,700), Jacksonville Jaguars at Detroit Lions

Lawrence put on a show last week in the fourth quarter against the Ravens, leading his team on a game winning touchdown drive with 14 seconds left, capped off by a successful two-point conversion that led to a thrilling 28-27 win. He would finish with 321 yards and three touchdowns, good for 28.94 DKFP.

He now finds himself in the dream spot at the Coors Field of NFL DFS, at Detroit. The Lions rank dead last in the NFL in DKFP allowed to opposing quarterbacks, and 30th to opposing wide receievers. Despite Zay Jones being the man last week, Christian Kirk is still the man in this Jaguars receiving corps. The Jaguars boast the fifth highest implied team total on the slate at 25.5 points, and you can get this stack for a combined $12,200. There’s going to be scoring in this game, and Lawrence and Kirk should be at the forefront of that for Jacksonville.

Set your DraftKings fantasy football Millionaire lineups here: NFL $3M Fantasy Football Millionaire [$1M to 1st + ToC Semifinal Entry]

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

I am a promoter at DraftKings and am also an avid fan and customer (my username is Lan1228) and may sometimes play on my personal account in the games that I offer advice on. Although I have expressed my personal view on the games and strategies above, they do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment in building lineups. I may also deploy different players and strategies than what I recommend above. I am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information.