NBA Betting, Fantasy Advice: DraftKings Basketball DFS Picks, Predictions, Odds for November 4

The NBA Cheat Sheet provides an in-depth look at Friday’s 12-game NBA slate, featuring DraftKings DFS and Sportsbook picks.
Key Injuries to Monitor
Cleveland Cavaliers
- Darius Garland (knee) — Questionable
- Donovan Mitchell (ankle) — Questionable
Miami Heat
- Bam Adebayo (knee) — Questionable
- Jimmy Butler (hip) — OUT
Philadelphia 76ers
- Joel Embiid (illness) — Questionable
Charlotte Hornets
- Terry Rozier (ankle) — Doubtful
- Gordon Hayward (shoulder) — OUT
Toronto Raptors
- Fred VanVleet (back) — Questionable
Minnesota Timberwolves
- Anthony Edwards (illness) — Questionable
- Rudy Gobert (illness) — Questionable
Portland Trail Blazers
- Anfernee Simons (foot) — Questionable
Los Angeles Lakers
- Anthony Davis (back) — Questionable
Schedule Notes
Second night of back-to-back
- Golden State Warriors — Steph Curry, Andrew Wiggins, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green are all out.
Favorite Pick Against the Spread
Bucks (-3.5) at Timberwolves
The last time I picked against the Timberwolves, they proved me right. Minnesota was playing an elite team in the Suns then, and they’re drawing another incredibly difficult matchup tonight.
The Timberwolves have had their share of ups and downs to start the season, which is understandable. Adding a player like Rudy Gobert causes seismic shifts to your offensive and defensive systems. The benefit to playing Gobert and Karl-Anthony Towns together is Minnesota will almost always have a significant advantage in the paint.
That is not the case tonight. Giannis Antetokounmpo and Brook Lopez will be more than capable of handling the Timberwolves’ bigs, and the Bucks are 7-0 for a reason. Milwaukee is simply outclassing every other team in the league right now, and that won’t change tonight.
Favorite Player Prop
Jayson Tatum Over 38.5 Points, Rebounds & Assists
I apologize for being a broken record. If you’ve been following these cheat sheets, you’ve seen Jayson Tatum’s PRA prop quite a bit.
There’s good reason for that. He’s hit the over in every game except one this year, and I believe that trend will continue Friday. While Chicago did beat Boston a few weeks ago, the Bulls are still atrocious defensively against wings. Tatum is putting together an MVP-caliber campaign so far, and he should only boost his resume with another strong performance tonight.
Favorite Value Play
Wizards PF Rui Hachimura ($4,300) vs. Nets
Favorite Stud
Nets SF Kevin Durant ($10,300) at Wizards
