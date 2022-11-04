NBA Betting, Fantasy Advice: DraftKings Basketball DFS Picks, Predictions, Odds for November 4

The NBA Cheat Sheet provides an in-depth look at Friday’s 12-game NBA slate, featuring DraftKings DFS and Sportsbook picks.

Set your DraftKings fantasy basketball lineups here: NBA $400K Fadeaway [$100K to 1st]

Key Injuries to Monitor

Cleveland Cavaliers

Darius Garland (knee) — Questionable

Donovan Mitchell (ankle) — Questionable

Miami Heat

Bam Adebayo (knee) — Questionable

Jimmy Butler (hip) — OUT

Philadelphia 76ers

Joel Embiid (illness) — Questionable

Charlotte Hornets

Terry Rozier (ankle) — Doubtful

Gordon Hayward (shoulder) — OUT

Toronto Raptors

Fred VanVleet (back) — Questionable

Minnesota Timberwolves

Anthony Edwards (illness) — Questionable

Rudy Gobert (illness) — Questionable

Portland Trail Blazers

Anfernee Simons (foot) — Questionable

Los Angeles Lakers

Anthony Davis (back) — Questionable

Schedule Notes

Second night of back-to-back

Golden State Warriors — Steph Curry, Andrew Wiggins, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green are all out.

Favorite Pick Against the Spread

Bucks (-3.5) at Timberwolves

The last time I picked against the Timberwolves, they proved me right. Minnesota was playing an elite team in the Suns then, and they’re drawing another incredibly difficult matchup tonight.

The Timberwolves have had their share of ups and downs to start the season, which is understandable. Adding a player like Rudy Gobert causes seismic shifts to your offensive and defensive systems. The benefit to playing Gobert and Karl-Anthony Towns together is Minnesota will almost always have a significant advantage in the paint.

That is not the case tonight. Giannis Antetokounmpo and Brook Lopez will be more than capable of handling the Timberwolves’ bigs, and the Bucks are 7-0 for a reason. Milwaukee is simply outclassing every other team in the league right now, and that won’t change tonight.

Place your NBA bets at DraftKings Sportsbook or by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

Favorite Player Prop

Jayson Tatum Over 38.5 Points, Rebounds & Assists

I apologize for being a broken record. If you’ve been following these cheat sheets, you’ve seen Jayson Tatum’s PRA prop quite a bit.

There’s good reason for that. He’s hit the over in every game except one this year, and I believe that trend will continue Friday. While Chicago did beat Boston a few weeks ago, the Bulls are still atrocious defensively against wings. Tatum is putting together an MVP-caliber campaign so far, and he should only boost his resume with another strong performance tonight.

Favorite Value Play

Wizards PF Rui Hachimura ($4,300) vs. Nets

Favorite Stud

Nets SF Kevin Durant ($10,300) at Wizards

