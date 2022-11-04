Fantasy Basketball Picks: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Targets, Values for November 4

After Thursday’s tiny two-gamer, we are blessed with a 12-game slate for Friday. TGIF! Fortunately or unfortunately, depending on your perspective, there could be tons of chaos on this slate with a bevy of injuries and back-to-back situations. For injuries, follow @dklive for all the latest updates. As for back-to-backs, BOS, BKN, CHA, MIL, MIN, NO, NYK, PHO, POR and SA are all on the front end while GS is the only team to play on Thursday.

DraftKings Sportsbook has six games with a total over 225 - UTA/LAL (228), MIL/MIN (227.5), GS/NO (233.5), LAC/SA (225.5) and MIA/IND (227). There are two double-digit favorites - PHO -11 over POR and MEM -11 over CHA. There are three games with a spread of 3 points - WAS -3 over BKN, DAL -3 over TOR and LAL -3 over UTA.

Guard

Studs

Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks vs. Toronto Raptors ($12,400) – Doncic and Giannis Antetokounmpo ($12,600) are the only players price above $12,000 today. Those are hefty prices but you usually get what you pay for. Doncic is averaging a ridiculous 1.81 FP/Min and has an obsene 40.5% usage rate on the season. The Raptors are one of the best defensive teams in the league with their length and are 7th in defensive efficiency. That said, it is often blasphemous to go against HalleLuka. Last season in two games against Toronto, Doncic went for 58.25 and 72.5 DKFP. This season, Doncic has put up at least 55 DKFP in every game with three games above 65 and a high of 84.75.

Paul George, Los Angeles Clippers at San Antonio Spurs ($9,500) – With no Kawhi Leonard, George is the alpha of the Clippers. The usage rate has been 33.5% and 34.3% over the last two games and he’s gone for 41.5 and 75.25 DKFP.

Other Options - Ja Morant ($10,100), Jaylen Brown ($8,200), Jordan Poole ($6,500)

Value

Patty Mills, Brooklyn Nets at Washington Wizards ($3,400) – I have no idea who replaces Kyrie Irving in the starting lineup for Brooklyn. It could be Edmond Sumner ($3,300) but I lean towards Mills being the guy. He’s a vet and I think he’s more suited to run the offense than Sumner. Last season, Mills did start 48 games and went for over 30 DKFP 12 times with five of those over 40 and a high of 53.

Other Options - Moses Moody ($3,400), Edmond Sumner ($3,300), Jaylen Nowell ($4,600), De’Anthony Melton ($4,400), Tyrese Maxey ($6,500)

Forward

Studs

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks at Minnesota Timberwolves ($12,600) – You thought Doncic’s 1.81 FP/Min was good? That’s cute. Giannis is at 1.88! He has the highest floor/ceiling combo on the slate, but he’s also the highest priced player, so decisions will have to be made. Hey! This is why you get paid the big bucks. It will be interesting to see how Minnesota decides to defend Giannis. They do have Rudy Gobert ($7,800), but Brook Lopez ($5,600) will take him away from the paint. If Gobert gets matched up against Giannis, then Giannis will likely drive right past him. As it stands, Minnesota has boosted the FPPM to power forwards by 12.01%, the fourth-most generous rate in the league.

Kevin Durant, Brooklyn Nets at Washington Wizards ($10,300) – And then there was one. James Harden was traded last season. Kyrie Irving sabotaged himself a few days ago. Durant is now the last of the Big Three standing. He was already garnering a 33.4% usage rate, but that number could approach 40%, something that happened six times last season.

Other Options - LeBron James ($10,700), Jayson Tatum ($10,000), Anthony Davis ($9,100), Paul George ($9,500), Jaylen Brown ($8,200), Zion Williamson ($8,600)

Value

Max Strus, Miami Heat at Indiana Pacers ($5,200) – Strus isn’t the greatest value from a price perspective but he should play around 32 minutes replacing Jimmy Butler in the starting lineup. The floor is relatively stable as he’s scored double-digit points in six straight and he does contribute a little in the periphery stats. He also has the ability to get scorching hot so a 40-DKFP burger is within the range of outcomes.

Other Options - Yuta Watanabe ($3,500), Edmond Sumner ($3,300), Troy Brown Jr. ($4,000), Jonathan Kuminga ($3,000)

Center

Studs

Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers vs. New York Knicks ($10,200) – Embiid is questionable for this game so keep abreast of the news. I lean towards him playing, though, which is why I’m writing him up. He was at the practice facility this morning and participated in shootaround. With Harden out, Embiid is going to soak up a ton of usage. The matchup isn’t great, as the Knicks have neutralized the FPPM to centers by 12.09% this season, but I’ll side with the increased usage. In three games against the Knicks last season, Embiid went for 27.5, 61.75 and 54.5 DKFP.

Anthony Davis, Los Angeles Lakers vs. Utah Jazz ($9,100) – Davis is also questionable but he’s only missed one game so far this season and said that the lower back pain he’s been experiencing is manageable. When he’s on the court, Davis is one of the best fantasy players due to his ability to stuff the stat sheet. He’s scored over 20 points in every contest this season and has put up 57, 49.25, 58.5 and 56 DKFP over his last four games.

Other Options - Giannis Antetokounmpo ($12,600), Jonas Valanciunas ($7,200)

Value

Ivica Zubac, Los Angeles Clippers at San Antonio Spurs ($6,200) – Zubac is coming off a game in which he scored 18.5 DKFP while playing 25 minutes. That was due to being in foul trouble. While he’s scored fewer than 25 DKFP four times this season, he’s gone over 40 DKFP in the other four games. The Spurs won’t go small so Zubac will be on the floor as long as he stays out of foul trouble. In addtion, San Antonio has boosted the FPPM to centers by 8.53%, the sixth-most generous in the league.

Other Options - Isaiah Hartenstein ($4,200), Brook Lopez ($5,600)

