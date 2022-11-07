2022 Fantasy Football Rankings — NFL Week 10 Waiver Wire Pickups, Injuries, RB Snaps

Pat Mayo recaps Week 9 in the NFL with Tim Anderson & Kenny Kim going over the injuries, best moments and previewing the Week 10 betting lines.

2022 Week 10 Waiver Wire: Notes

All players must be less than 50% owned in fantasy leagues

1 ⁄ 2 PPR Scoring

⁄ PPR Scoring Bye Weeks: NE, NYJ, CIN, BAAL

2022 Week 10 Waiver Wire Pickups: RB

Chase Edmonds Jeff Wilson Gus Edwards Rachaad White Alexander Mattison James Cook Kenyan Drake Kyren Williams Jaylen Warren Isiah Pacheco Zack Moss Latavius Murray Kenneth Gainwell Chuba Hubbard Matt Breida Caleb Huntley Jerick McKinnon DeeJay Dallas

2022 Week 10 Waiver Wire Pickups: WR

Jameson Williams Wan’Dale Robinson Terrace Marshall Jr. Kadarius Toney Odell Beckham Jr. Isaiah McKenzie Darius Slayton Alec Pierce Josh Reynolds Parris Campbell Tyquan Thornton Kalif Raymond Jahan Dotson Zay Jones

2022 Week 10 Waiver Wire Pickups: TE

Greg Dulcich Cade Otton Evan Engram Cole Kmet Isaiah Likely Dawson Knox Hunter Henry Tyler Conklin Robert Tonyan Juwan Johnson

2022 Week 10 Waiver Wire Pickups: QB Streams

Justin Fields Marcus Mariota Jacoby Brissett Jared Goff Andy Dalton Daniel Jones

2022 Week 10 Waiver Wire Pickups: D/ST Streams

NO NYG CAR ATL HOU TEN LV

2022 Week 10 Waiver Wire: W8 RB Snap Share Leaders

Dalvin Cook 86% Travis Etienne 81% Dameon Pierce 79%

