NBA Betting, Fantasy Advice: DraftKings Basketball DFS Picks, Predictions, Odds for November 7

The NBA Cheat Sheet provides an in-depth look at Monday’s 15-game NBA slate, featuring DraftKings DFS and Sportsbook picks.

Key Injuries to Monitor

Los Angeles Lakers

LeBron James (foot) — OUT

Anthony Davis (back) — Probable

Lonnie Walker IV (illness) — OUT

Washington Wizards

Bradley Beal (health and safety protocols) — OUT

Houston Rockets

Kevin Porter Jr. (illness) — Questionable

Philadelphia 76ers

Joel Embiid (illness) — Questionable

Atlanta Hawks

Trae Young (shin) — Questionable

Miami Heat

Tyler Herro (ankle) — Questionable

Portland Trail Blazers

Damian Lillard (calf) — Questionable

Anfernee Simons (foot) — Doubtful

Brooklyn Nets

Ben Simmons (knee) — Available

Favorite Pick Against the Spread

Jazz (-5) vs. Lakers

Favorite Player Prop

Giannis Antetokounmpo Over 44.5 Points & Rebounds

Giannis has actually missed this prop in each of his last few games, but this is the perfect spot for him to bounce back. Antetokounmpo is coming off a much-needed long weekend after resting in the Bucks’ last game, so he should be fresh for Monday’s contest.

Milwaukee played the Hawks about a week ago, and Giannis smashed the over on 44.5 points and rebounds, racking up 34 and 17. Despite boasting a solid frontcourt core, Atlanta is abysmal defensively against big men, and Antetokounmpo should take advantage of that once again tonight.

Favorite Value Play

Nuggets PG/SG Bones Hyland ($4,800) at Spurs

Favorite Stud

Kings C Domantas Sabonis ($8,600) at Warriors

