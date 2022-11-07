NBA Betting, Fantasy Advice: DraftKings Basketball DFS Picks, Predictions, Odds for November 7

The NBA Cheat Sheet provides an in-depth look at Monday’s 15-game NBA slate, featuring DraftKings DFS and Sportsbook picks.
Key Injuries to Monitor
Los Angeles Lakers
- LeBron James (foot) — OUT
- Anthony Davis (back) — Probable
- Lonnie Walker IV (illness) — OUT
Washington Wizards
- Bradley Beal (health and safety protocols) — OUT
Houston Rockets
- Kevin Porter Jr. (illness) — Questionable
Philadelphia 76ers
- Joel Embiid (illness) — Questionable
Atlanta Hawks
- Trae Young (shin) — Questionable
Miami Heat
- Tyler Herro (ankle) — Questionable
Portland Trail Blazers
- Damian Lillard (calf) — Questionable
- Anfernee Simons (foot) — Doubtful
Brooklyn Nets
- Ben Simmons (knee) — Available
Favorite Pick Against the Spread
Jazz (-5) vs. Lakers
Favorite Player Prop
Giannis Antetokounmpo Over 44.5 Points & Rebounds
Giannis has actually missed this prop in each of his last few games, but this is the perfect spot for him to bounce back. Antetokounmpo is coming off a much-needed long weekend after resting in the Bucks’ last game, so he should be fresh for Monday’s contest.
Milwaukee played the Hawks about a week ago, and Giannis smashed the over on 44.5 points and rebounds, racking up 34 and 17. Despite boasting a solid frontcourt core, Atlanta is abysmal defensively against big men, and Antetokounmpo should take advantage of that once again tonight.
Favorite Value Play
Nuggets PG/SG Bones Hyland ($4,800) at Spurs
Favorite Stud
Kings C Domantas Sabonis ($8,600) at Warriors
