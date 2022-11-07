Fantasy Basketball Picks: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Targets, Values for November 7

Buckle up. The NBA is taking the day off on Tuesday, so we have a massive slate on Monday. All 30 NBA teams will be in action, so we have a 15-game main slate starting at 7 p.m. ET.

Let’s dive into some of my favorite plays at each position.

Guard

Studs

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City Thunder at Detroit Pistons ($9,400) – Gilgeous-Alexander is coming off his worst game of the season in his last outing, finishing with just 26.75 DKFP in 31.8 minutes. I think it’s fair to give him a pass for that one. The Bucks are one of the best defensive teams in the league, and he played slightly fewer minutes than usual in a blowout.

For the most part, SGA has been extremely productive when on the floor this season. He’s averaged 1.42 DKFP per minute, and he leads the Thunder in both points and assists per game. His usage rate also sits at a career-best 32.6%, and he should put that to good use vs. the Pistons. They rank dead last in defensive efficiency this season, and they’ve played at the 10th-fastest pace.

Terry Rozier, Charlotte Hornets vs. Washington Wizards ($7,700) – Rozier returned to the Hornets’ lineup following an extended injury absence, and the team wasted no time throwing him into the fire. He played 36.4 minutes in his first game back, and he posted a 33.8% usage rate. He only finished with 39.25 DKFP, but he shot just 9-of-24 from the field. Overall, Rozier has averaged 1.36 DKFP per minute this season, so he’s an excellent positive regression candidate for Monday’s matchup vs. the Wizards. Washington is another team that has struggled defensively to start the year, ranking tied for 23rd in defensive efficiency.

Other Options – Tyrese Haliburton ($8,500), Cade Cunningham ($7,700)

Value

Bennedict Mathurin, Indiana Pacers vs. New Orleans Pelicans ($5,900) – The Pacers are expected to be without Aaron Nesmith on Monday, while Chris Duarte remains out with an injury. That clears a path for Mathurin to potentially draw the first start of his career. Even if he doesn’t enter the starting lineup, he should see a solid spike in playing time, and Mathurin has been phenomenal in his first professional season. He’s averaged 1.07 DKFP per minute, so a few extra minutes makes him one of the best values of the day at $5,900.

Other Options – Collin Sexton ($4,600), Jordan Goodwin ($3,000)

Forward

Studs

Karl-Anthony Towns, Minnesota Timberwolves vs. New York Knicks ($10,000) – Rudy Gobert remains out of the lineup due to health and safety protocols, giving Towns a bit more appeal than usual. His usage rate is down at just 25.1% this season, which is his lowest mark since 2018-19. However, that figure skyrockets to 31.4% with Gobert off the floor. He also unsurprisingly sees a bump in his rebound percentage without Gobert, and he’s averaged 1.59 DKFP per minute with the Frenchman off the floor this season.

The Timberwolves draw a matchup on Monday with the Knicks, who have been a much better matchup this season than they were last year. They’re up to eighth in pace after ranking tied for 26th last season, and they’ve dropped off from ninth in defensive efficiency to 14th. There is no shortage of studs on Monday’s slate, but Towns seems like one of the strongest options.

Scottie Barnes, Toronto Raptors at Chicago Bulls ($7,200) – The Raptors are another team with a key absence on Monday. Pascal Siakam is going to miss approximately the next two weeks after suffering an adductor injury. It’s possible that all those minutes from head coach Nick Nurse are starting to take their toll.

With Siakam sidelined, Barnes is going to see a significant uptick in value. Siakam leads the team in both usage and assist rate this season, and Barnes has served as one of the team’s primary distributors with Siakam off the floor. He’s increased his production to 1.10 DKFP per minute in that scenario, and Barnes played more than 40 minutes with Siakam out on Sunday.

Other Options – Giannis Antetokounmpo ($12,600), Lauri Markkanen ($7,500)

Value

Kyle Anderson, Minnesota Timberwolves vs. New York Knicks ($4,100) – Anderson moved into the starting lineup in place of Gobert on Saturday, and he responded with 35.25 DKFP in 30.7 minutes. Anderson has always been an excellent per-minute fantasy producer, and he’s capable of contributing in every area of the box score. His per-minute production is slightly down this season – he’s averaging just 0.80 DKFP per minute – but he should see more than enough playing time for that to matter too much. Anderson has historically played at least 28 minutes in 133 career games, and he’s averaged 28.85 DKFP in those contests.

Other Options – Isaiah Stewart ($5,600), Cam Reddish ($3,400)

Center

Stud

Kristaps Porzingis, Washington Wizards at Charlotte Hornets ($7,700) – Bradley Beal missed Sunday’s game due to health and safety protocols, and it seems likely that he’ll miss Monday’s matchup vs. the Hornets as well. If that happens, Porzingis will see a nice bump in fantasy value. He didn’t take advantage of Beal’s absence on Sunday, finishing with just 26.0 DKFP, but he shot just 3-of-13 from the field. He also managed just four rebounds, which is well below his season average of 8.2. Overall, Porzingis averaged 41.21 DKFP in 17 games without Beal last season, so he’s an excellent bounce-back candidate vs. the Hornets.

Other Options – Jarrett Allen ($6,700), Deandre Ayton ($6,400)

Value

Myles Turner, Indiana Pacers vs. New Orleans Pelicans ($5,700) – I don’t blame you if you’ve forgotten about Turner. He’s barely played this season after rolling his ankle during pregame warmups in the first game of the year, and injuries have unfortunately been one of the defining factors of Turner’s career. He possesses plenty of talent – very few big men can match his combination of 3-point shooting and rim protection – but he’s been unable to stay on the court.

However, Turner is healthy at the moment, and he should provide excellent fantasy production this season. He no longer has to split time with Domantas Sabonis, and he’s averaged 1.19 DKFP per minute this season. Turner has played at least 31.4 minutes in two of his past three games, and he’s scored at least 31.25 DKFP in both. That makes him a nice value at $5,700, and he’s also displayed the ability to go for 50-plus fantasy points.

Other Options – Isaiah Hartenstein ($5,200), Christian Koloko ($3,400)

