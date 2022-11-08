 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

NFL Week 10 RB Rankings, Start, Sit, Streams | Pat Mayo 2022 Fantasy Football Rankings

Pat Mayo reveals his 2022 Week 10 RB rankings, starts, sits and streams for fantasy football.

By Pat Mayo

Pat Mayo and Jake Ciely debate Mayo’s 2022 Week 10 Fantasy Football rankings, starts, sits, sleepers and busts at each position.

Week 10 Injury List, RB Snaps, Team Notes

Fantasy Football 2022 Week 10 RB Rankings (1/2 PPR)

  1. Austin Ekeler
  2. Christian McCaffrey
  3. Derrick Henry
  4. Nick Chubb
  5. Saquon Barkley
  6. Alvin Kamara
  7. Travis Etienne
  8. Tony Pollard
  9. Josh Jacobs
  10. Ken Walker
  11. Dalvin Cook
  12. Dameon Pierce
  13. AJ Dillon
  14. Jonathan Taylor
  15. James Conner
  16. Cordarrelle Patterson
  17. D’Onta Foreman
  18. Jamaal Williams
  19. Leonard Fournette
  20. D’Andre Swift
  21. Kareem Hunt
  22. Jeff Wilson
  23. Devin Singletary
  24. Najee Harris
  25. Miles Sanders
  26. Antonio Gibson
  27. David Montgomery
  28. Khalil Herbert
  29. Raheem Mostert
  30. Isaiah Pacheco
  31. Tyler Allgeier
  32. Clyde Edwards-Helaire
  33. Rachaad White
  34. Melvin Gordon
  35. Chase Edmonds
  36. Darrell Henderson
  37. Eno Benjamin
  38. Kenneth Gainwell
  39. Brian Robinson
  40. Dontrell Hilliard
  41. James Cook
  42. Jerick McKinnon
  43. Nyheim Hines
  44. Deon Jackson
  45. Caleb Huntley
  46. Chuba Hubbard
  47. Matt Breida
  48. Latavius Murray
  49. Jaylen Warren
  50. Boston Scott
  51. Alexander Mattison
  52. Travis Homer
  53. Sony Michel
  54. Rex Burkhead
  55. Jordan Wilkins
  56. Ameer Abdullah
  57. Dwayne Washington
  58. Zack Moss
  59. JaMycal Hasty
  60. Ronnie Rivers
  61. Josh Kelley
  62. Malcolm Brown
  63. Dare Ogunbowale
  64. Brandon Bolden
  65. DeeJay Dallas
  66. Craig Reynolds
  67. Avery Williams
  68. Trestan Ebner
  69. Justin Jackson

Pat Mayo is an award-winning video host and producer of long and short-form content, and the host of The Pat Mayo Experience daily talk show. (Subscribe for video or audio). Mayo (@ThePME) won the 2022 Fantasy Sports Writing Association Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year and was a finalist for three FSWA Awards (Best Podcast, Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year, Golf Writer of the Year). His 24 FSWA nominations lead all writers this decade and are second-most all-time.

Mayo has been recognized across multiple sports (Football, Baseball & Golf), mediums (Video, Writing & Podcasting), genre (Humor), and game formats (Sports Betting, Daily Fantasy, and Traditional Season Long Fantasy).

