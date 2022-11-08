 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NFL Week 10 QB Rankings, Start, Sit, Streams | Pat Mayo 2022 Fantasy Football Rankings

Pat Mayo reveals his 2022 Week 10 QB rankings, starts, sits and streams for fantasy football.

By Pat Mayo

Pat Mayo and Jake Ciely debate Mayo’s 2022 Week 10 Fantasy Football rankings, starts, sits, sleepers and busts at each position.

Week 10 Injury List, RB Snaps, Team Notes

Fantasy Football 2022 Week 10 QB Rankings (1/2 PPR)

  1. Jalen Hurts
  2. Patrick Mahomes
  3. Josh Allen
  4. Justin Fields
  5. Tua Tagovailoa
  6. Geno Smith
  7. Dak Prescott
  8. Jacoby Brissett
  9. Tom Brady
  10. Kyler Murray
  11. Justin Herbert
  12. Trevor Lawrence
  13. Daniel Jones
  14. Jared Goff
  15. Derek Carr
  16. Marcus Mariota
  17. Jimmy Garoppolo
  18. Russell Wilson
  19. PJ Walker
  20. Matthew Stafford
  21. Kirk Cousins
  22. Andy Dalton
  23. Aaron Rodgers
  24. Kenny Pickett
  25. Davis Mills
  26. Taylor Heinicke
  27. Ryan Tannehill
  28. Sam Ehlinger

Pat Mayo is an award-winning video host and producer of long and short-form content, and the host of The Pat Mayo Experience daily talk show. (Subscribe for video or audio). Mayo (@ThePME) won the 2022 Fantasy Sports Writing Association Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year and was a finalist for three FSWA Awards (Best Podcast, Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year, Golf Writer of the Year). His 24 FSWA nominations lead all writers this decade and are second-most all-time.

Mayo has been recognized across multiple sports (Football, Baseball & Golf), mediums (Video, Writing & Podcasting), genre (Humor), and game formats (Sports Betting, Daily Fantasy, and Traditional Season Long Fantasy).

