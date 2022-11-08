 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NFL Week 10 WR Rankings, Start, Sit, Streams | Pat Mayo 2022 Fantasy Football Rankings

Pat Mayo reveals his 2022 Week 10 WR rankings, starts, sits and streams for fantasy football.

By Pat Mayo

Pat Mayo and Jake Ciely debate Mayo’s 2022 Week 10 Fantasy Football rankings, starts, sits, sleepers and busts at each position.

Week 10 Injury List, RB Snaps, Team Notes

Fantasy Football 2022 Week 10 WR Rankings (1/2 PPR)

  1. Cooper Kupp
  2. Tyreek Hill
  3. Justin Jefferson
  4. Davante Adams
  5. DeAndre Hopkins
  6. Jaylen Waddle
  7. A.J. Brown
  8. Mike Evans
  9. Stefon Diggs
  10. Amari Cooper
  11. CeeDee Lamb
  12. Amon-Ra St. Brown
  13. Chris Olave
  14. Chris Godwin
  15. Deebo Samuel
  16. DK Metcalf
  17. Jerry Jeudy
  18. Tyler Lockett
  19. Christian Kirk
  20. Terry McLaurin
  21. DJ Moore
  22. Allen Lazard
  23. Josh Palmer
  24. Gabriel Davis
  25. Diontae Johnson
  26. Brandon Aiyuk
  27. Courtland Sutton
  28. Rondale Moore
  29. Donovan People-Jones
  30. JuJu Smith Schuster
  31. Adam Thielen
  32. George Pickens
  33. Darnell Mooney
  34. Curtis Samuel
  35. DeVonta Smith
  36. Chase Claypool
  37. Wan’Dale Robinson
  38. Michael Pittman
  39. Darius Slayton
  40. Jarvis Landry
  41. Michael Gallup
  42. Hunter Renfrow
  43. Kalif Raymond
  44. Marquez Valdes-Scantling
  45. Isaiah McKenzie
  46. Drake London
  47. Phillip Dorsett
  48. Zay Jones
  49. Mack Hollins
  50. Chris Moore
  51. Robert Woods
  52. Marvin Jones
  53. Josh Reynolds
  54. Marcus Johnson
  55. Noah Brown
  56. KJ Hamler
  57. Allen Robinson II
  58. Jauan Jennings
  59. Olamide Zaccheaus
  60. KJ Osborn
  61. Mecole Hardman
  62. Tre’Quan Smith
  63. Van Jefferson
  64. Rashid Shaheed
  65. Alec Pierce
  66. Skyy Moore
  67. Sammy Watkins
  68. Ben Skowronek
  69. Robbie Anderson
  70. Parris Campbell
  71. Dee Eskridge
  72. Marquise Goodwin
  73. Nick Westbrook-Ikhine
  74. Julio Jones
  75. Greg Dortch

Pat Mayo is an award-winning video host and producer of long and short-form content, and the host of The Pat Mayo Experience daily talk show. (Subscribe for video or audio). Mayo (@ThePME) won the 2022 Fantasy Sports Writing Association Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year and was a finalist for three FSWA Awards (Best Podcast, Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year, Golf Writer of the Year). His 24 FSWA nominations lead all writers this decade and are second-most all-time.

Mayo has been recognized across multiple sports (Football, Baseball & Golf), mediums (Video, Writing & Podcasting), genre (Humor), and game formats (Sports Betting, Daily Fantasy, and Traditional Season Long Fantasy).

