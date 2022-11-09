NBA Betting, Fantasy Advice: DraftKings Basketball DFS Picks, Predictions, Odds for November 9

The NBA Cheat Sheet provides an in-depth look at Wednesday’s 13-game NBA slate, featuring DraftKings DFS and Sportsbook picks.

Key Injuries to Monitor

Dallas Mavericks

Tim Hardaway Jr. (hip) — Questionable

Orlando Magic

Paolo Banchero (ankle) — Questionable

Atlanta Hawks

Trae Young (shin) — Questionable

Memphis Grizzlies

Steven Adams (ankle) — Questionable

Milwaukee Bucks

Jrue Holiday (ankle) — Questionable

Phoenix Suns

Chris Paul (heel) — Questionable

Favorite Pick Against the Spread

Bucks (-7.5) at Thunder

Milwaukee dropped its first game of the season on Monday, which means the Bucks are going to come out Wednesday looking for revenge. That’s bad news for the Thunder, who just don’t have nearly as much talent as their opponents.

These two teams faced off on Saturday, and the Bucks emerged with a 14-point win. I don’t think anyone would be shocked if Wednesday’s contest had a similar result. It’s also worth noting that Giannis Antetokounmpo hasn’t been playing up to his usual standards over the last week or so, which means he’s due for a huge game.

The Bucks should bounce back in a big way tonight.

Favorite Player Prop

Zion Williamson Over 31.5 Points & Rebounds

It feels like some of the hype surrounding Williamson has faded since the season started, but he has still been incredibly productive. The star forward is averaging 23.1 points, 6.9 rebounds and 4.1 (!!) assists per game.

Per usual, Zion has been extremely efficient, shooting 53.9% from the field and a surprising 40% from three. Williamson has hit the over on this total in four of his last five games. Tonight, he’s facing the Bulls, who have a lackluster interior defense. The high-flyer should stay hot.

Favorite Value Play

Nets PG/SG Cam Thomas ($5,000) vs. Knicks

Cam Thomas is back.

Now, it took Kyrie Irving being suspended for Thomas to even get on the court, which was certainly an odd situation. The second-year guard had been publicly voicing his frustration about the lack of playing time, and he’s made the most of his opportunity with Irving out.

Thomas has racked up 27+ fantasy points in three straight games, also seeing a usage rate of 20% or higher in each of those contests. Tonight, he draws the Knicks, who rank 23rd in fantasy points allowed to guards. Until Kyrie returns from his suspension, Thomas should continue to play a significant role.

Favorite Stud

Nuggets C Nikola Jokic ($11,600) at Pacers

For the second time in three days, there are three elite, expensive players to choose from in Jokic, Giannis and Luka Doncic. Tonight, I’m rolling with the Joker, who has the easiest matchup out of the three studs. Jokic has also been consistently productive, racking up 53-plus fantasy points in three of his last four games.

Don’t overthink this one.

