Fantasy Football QB-WR Stacks: Top DraftKings NFL DFS Quarterback-Wide Receiver Picks for Week 10

Here are my four favorite NFL QB-WR stacks for the main DraftKings fantasy football slate for Week 10.

The concept behind stacking a QB with his WR is simple: Both players benefit from each completion, doubling the value of that play for your DraftKings fantasy football lineup. With the significance of stacking in mind, this article aims to highlight the best stacking options for Sunday’s main slate.

4. Jacoby Brissett ($5,400) / Amari Cooper ($6,500), Cleveland Browns at Miami Dolphins

Cooper is seriously committed to this whole road vs. home split thing he’s been on. The last time we saw him he went off at home against the Bengals on Thursday night football, catching five passes for 131 yards and a touchdown. He is now averaging 23.1 DKFP at home, compared to a paltry 5.7 on the road. Unfortunately this tilt vs. the Dolphins is in Miami, but there’s simply no way this trend can keep playing out as it has. In addition, this game has the second highest total on the main slate.

The way Miami plays offense begets a ton of shootouts, which we have already seen multiple times this year, including last week in Chicago where these teams combined for 67 points. Brissett does not have the highest ceiling, but in spots where the touchdowns do not come on the ground, he has 20 DKFP upside. Miami has also allowed the MOST DFKP to opposing quarterbacks on the season. This is also is a revenge game for Brissett, who spent the 2021 season with the Dolphins.

This is a large field tournament stack only, but you could play Cooper in contests of any size. You can also make a game stack out of this by going to the Miami side, and playing Tua Tagovailoa ($6,700) with Jaylen Waddle ($6,700), while using Cooper as the bring back. Obviously Tyreek Hill is in play, but he costs $9,100, and playing Waddle gives you a lot more salary cap flexibility with your remaining roster spots.

3. Trevor Lawrence ($5,400) / Christian Kirk ($5,900), Jaguars Jaguars at Kansas City Chiefs

Some wonky things can happen when you play the Chiefs, and we know this Jags offense will need to be aggressive if they want to pull off the upset. The box score for Lawrence could have looked different last week, but Travis Etienne ran in a pair of short touchdowns. If the touchdowns come through the air this week, he’s got a pretty high ceiling for just $5,400. The Chiefs are forcing opposing teams to throw at the third highest clip in the NFL this season, so Lawrence should be quite busy this week.

When he does drop back, he usually looks to Christian Kirk, who currently leads the Jaguars in both target share percentage and targets per route run. Kirk looked good against the Raiders last week, catching eight-of-nine targets for 76 yards and a touchdown, marking the third time in nine games he’s gone over the 20-DKFP threshold.

This week, he’ll face off against a Chiefs secondary that’s allowed the third most DKFP to opposing wideouts on the year. KC is especially vulnerable in the slot, where Kirk runs the majority of his routes. This Lawrence/Kirk stack is an extremely nice way to get exposure to the highest total game on the slate, without paying top dollar.

2. Justin Fields ($6,500) / Darnell Mooney ($5,500), Chicago Bears vs. Detroit Lions

Man, Justin Fields is making all of his doubters from the offseason eat their words at the moment. After posting an NFL record (!) 178 yards rushing against the Dolphins last week, en route to a slate-high 45.72 DKFP, he’s established himself as one of the highest upside fantasy quarterbacks in the NFL, alongside Josh Allen, Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson. He is yet again underpriced this week, as $6,500 at home against the Lions for someone with his rushing floor is simply not expensive enough.

The Lions played well on defense last week against the seemingly washed Aaron Rodgers, but now head on the road to play the suddenly explosive Bears offense. Chicago holds the slate’s third highest implied team total at 25.75.

Mooney yet again dominated the targets in this Bears offense last week, commanding eight of them on just 28 Fields dropbacks, good for a 28.5% market share. He caught seven of those for 43 yards, as well as his first touchdown of the season. He also posted his highest DKFP total of the year at 17.5. The arrow is pointing straight up for Mooney, who now gets a Lions defense allowing the fifth most DKFP to opposing wideouts on the year. This stack boasts a very high ceiling at just $12,000 in combined salary.

With the injury status of Josh Allen unknown at this moment, Mahomes takes the No. 1 spot at the quarterback position this week, both in terms of median and ceiling projection. He’s coming off an absurd game against the Titans on Sunday night, where he threw a whopping 68 times. He turned that into a 446-yard performance with one passing touchdown. He would also tap into his rushing ability, posting six carries for 63 yards and another score on the ground. Obviously the game script of that game was the reason for this massive line, but it just goes to show high high Mahomes’ ceiling is when the Chiefs get pushed. This was the second straight week where Mahomes went over 400 yards passing.

This week he gets a Jaguars defense that just got roasted by Davante Adams and Derek Carr, which brings us to the WR1 in KC right now, JuJu Smith-Schuster. The former Steeler has quietly come in to his own of late, after his 10-catch, 88-yard performance against the Titans. He looks quite spry at the moment, and prior to last week, he went back-to-back games with at least 100 yards and a touchdown. He and Mahomes have developed a nice rapport, and he’s quickly established himself as the most reliable passing game option outside of Travis Kelce.

Jacksonville ranks in the bottom 12 in DKFP allowed to both quarterbacks and wide receievers on the season, and the Chiefs currently have the highest implied team total on the main slate, sitting at a robust 30 points. If Jacksonville shows anything on offense in this spot, this stack could go nuclear once again.

