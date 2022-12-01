Fantasy Basketball Picks: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Lineup Strategy for Pistons vs. Mavericks Showdown on December 1

There is only one game in the NBA on Thursday. It’s not exactly the best of matchups, either, with the Detroit Pistons hosting the Dallas Mavericks. Let’s try to spice it up by playing the DraftKings Showdown contest. Here are some players to consider for your entries, as well as one to possibly avoid.

NBA Showdown $200K Fadeaway [$50K to 1st] (DAL vs DET)

Captain’s Picks

Luka Doncic ($21,600 CP): There really isn’t much need to debate who should be the Captain’s pick for this game. Doncic is the best option, and it’s not even close. He is putting up monster numbers, averaging 63.1 DKFP per game. He has five triple-doubles this season, three of which have come over his last eight games.

Spencer Dinwiddie ($11,100 CP): For those who want to fade Doncic at this spot to differentiate their lineup in tournament play, Dinwiddie is someone to at least consider. He’s significantly improved his efficiency, shooting what would be a career high 47.5% from the field. As Doncic’s top running mate, he has provided 17 points, 4.8 assists, 3.0 rebounds, 1.1 steals and 2.7 3-pointers per game.

UTIL Plays

Killian Hayes ($7,600): The Pistons are short-handed at guard with Cade Cunningham (lower leg) out indefinitely. They have also played the last three games without Jaden Ivey ($8,400, knee), who is listed as questionable for this matchup. With Ivey out, Hayes scored at least 37.3 DKFP two times. He’s more appealing if Ivey doesn’t play, but even if Ivey does, Cunningham being out should leave Hayes in an expanded role.

Dorian Finney-Smith ($4,800): This is a good matchup for the Mavericks, in general, because the Pistons have the second-worst defensive rating in the league. Finney-Smith isn’t one of the most productive scorers on the Mavericks, but he is averaging 1.8 3-pointers per game. He also contributes in other areas, which has helped him score at least 20.8 DKFP in each of the last four games.

Cory Joseph ($2,400): Joseph depends on the status of Ivey. He logged at least 22 minutes in two of three games with Ivey out, scoring at least 15 DKFP in both of those games. If Ivey is out again, Joseph becomes a viable option for those who added Doncic and his hefty salary at the Captain’s spot. If Ivey does play, then consider pivoting to Maxi Kleber ($3,600), who has scored at least 18 DKFP in two of the last three games for the Mavericks.

Fades

Saddiq Bey ($7,000): After beginning the season as a member of the starting five, Bey was moved to the second unit for the Pistons. Injuries quickly put him back into the starting lineup, but with Marvin Bagley III ($7,200) and Isaiah Stewart ($6,800) healthy again, Bey only played 18 minutes off the bench vs. the Knicks on Tuesday. Expect him to remain in a limited role for this matchup.

THE OUTCOME

As bad as the Pistons have been, this game might actually be relatively close. The Mavericks have been awful on the road, recording just a 1-7 record away from Dallas. One of their road losses was a seven-point defeat at the hands of the struggling Magic. Still, it’s difficult to envision a scenario in which Doncic doesn’t lead the Mavericks to a win, especially if Ivey can’t play.

Final Score: Mavericks 118, Pistons 107

