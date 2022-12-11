Fantasy Basketball Picks: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Targets, Values for December 11

Whether you’re chasing or just not a football fan, there is always a Sunday NBA DFS slate waiting for you. These slates are not very big, so the research process can be light. While everyone else dedicates their day to the NFL, we can get ahead by digging into the six-game evening slate that starts at 6 p.m. ET.

Delay the work week a few more hours. Get in on some NBA DFS action, and start by enjoying another colorful weekend edition of the NBA Targets.

Guard

Studs

Trae Young, Atlanta Hawks vs. Chicago Bulls, $10,400 — With Dejounte Murray on the court, Young carries a massive 34% usage rate. With Murray off the court, Young’s usage rate is a ridiculous 43%. Chicago has a solid defense but they will be on the second night of a back-to-back. This is a dream situation for Young. Chicago will be slightly warn down and they play at sixth-fastest pace in the NBA.

Jrue Holiday, Milwaukee Bucks at Houston Rockets, $7,800 — It’s true that Jrue will lose work to Antetokounmpo. It’s true that Trae will be the star on the stage with no second fiddle on Sunday. However, Holiday’s haul comes with a less hefty price hike. Holiday is facing a bad defense (29th) that plays at a fast pace (10th). In four of the last five games, Holiday has hit 6x value or more.

Value

Patrick Beverley, Los Angeles Lakers at Detroit Pistons, $3,500 — It was bound to turnaround at some point, but does one good game mean everything is fixed for Pat Bev? If there was ever a moment to keep the good vibes rolling, it’s Sunday in a matchup with the lowly Pistons. Bev won’t likely shoot 100% from the field again, but his 30% FG% this season is 10 points below his career average. Asking for 40% isn’t much, especially in a matchup against the Pistons. Throw in his normal allotment of peripheral stats and Bev should easily reach value. There is one catch. PG Dennis Schroder ($4,100) is just a little more expensive and he’s been much more productive in this fast-paced offense.

Davion Mitchell, Sacramento Kings at New York Knicks, $3,800 — This pick depends on the Kings’ lineup. De’Aaron Fox, Terence Davis and Keegan Murray are questionable Sunday. A lot of minutes could open up in the Kings’ back court. New York ranks slightly below average in defense and is slightly above average in pace. Against point guards, New York has surrendered the second-most fantasy points.

Matthew Dellavedova, Sacramento Kings at New York Knicks, $3,000 — Guess who’s back. Delly’s back. Not really, but if all three backcourt players are out for the Kings, then Delly is a viable straight punt.

Grayson Allen, Milwaukee Bucks at Houston Rockets, $4,600 — Allen ranks in the 85th percentile in True Shooting Percentage on this slate (64.9%). It’s not impossible for him to flirt with 7x tonight, and a 6x return seems perfectly reasonable. The best performances on a slate come from the highest scoring games, and this game projects to be one of the highest scoring games on the slate (229). Allen just needs his shots to fall and they have been falling. Over the last nine games, he’s averaging 29 DKFP in 30 minutes a night with a return of 5.5x.

Forward

Studs

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks at Houston Rockets, $12,100 — The superstar projects to earn more court time than 90% of the player pool with 33 projected minutes. Those minutes combined with his elite 1.7 FPPM are hard to ignore. Yes, it has been difficult for DFS Picks of $12,000 or more to fit in lineups when $10K stars are just as productive. However, this is a different situation. Milwaukee is visiting Houston. The Rockets present a beneficial matchup with a 114.6 Def Eff. Rating (29th) and an appealing 102.3 in Pace (10th).

Zach Lavine, Chicago Bulls at Atlanta Hawks, $7,600 — The Bulls blew out the Doncic-less Mavs on Saturday, 144-115. Lavine only played 27 minutes. After the game, he confirmed that he would be playing against the Hawks. Before last evening’s easy endeavor, LaVine was averaging 42 DKFP in 36 minutes per game with a return of 5.9x across the eight games prior. This will be a paced-up contest with the Hawks playing at the sixth-fastest pace in the NBA.

Value

Bogdan Bogdanovic, Atlanta Hawks vs. Chicago Bulls, $4,800 — Someone has to pick up the scoring with Dejounte Murray out. Trae Young cannot do it all. Despite returning from an injury earlier this week, Bogdanovic logged 34 minutes on Friday and scored 42.5 DKFP. He’ll fire shots, and a lot of the time, they’ll fall. The question is, will he get the minutes? The Hawks are on the first night of a back-to-back. Sunday is the more winnable matchup. Coach Nate McMillan may choose to rest Bogdanovic against the Grizzlies on Monday night. If that’s the case, then there could be 30 minutes on Sunday for Bogdanovic.

Keegan Murray, Sacramento Kings at New York Knicks, $4,400 — KZ Okpala ($3,000) is the play if Murray (questionable) is ruled out. The key piece to follow is the status of De'Aaron Fox. Over the last five games, Murray is averaging 27 DKFP in 27 minutes per game with a nightly return of 7.1x. If Fox is out, then there will be value in the Sacramento back court.

Center

Studs

Anthony Davis, Los Angeles Lakers at Detroit Pistons, $11,100 — Paying up has become unfashionable, but fashion is subject to change. The Joker dropped 80 DKFP on Utah last night. To pay or not to pay? AD isn’t cheap but has dropped 70 or more DKFP in two of his last three full games. On Sunday, the Pistons look to be the latest team to be embarrassed by the Brow. The Pistons present an appealing matchup with a 114.3 Def Eff. Rating (28th). Their pace of play is standard with a 101.9 in Pace (13th), but the Lakers dictate pace with a 104.9 (1st).

Domantas Sabonis, Sacramento Kings at New York Knicks, $9,300 — Sunday is a great experiment. There are pay-up super-duper stars, and there are pay-up superstars. Whose side are you on? This will be fun. So far this season, Team Pay-Down is winning. They’re not undefeated but ROI is on their side. Sabonis is significantly cheaper and is in a very favorable spot on Sunday. The Knicks are an average defensive team, but they play at a top-10 pace. But that’s not the kicker. The Kings could be missing a handful of players, there absence should spike Sabonis’ usage rate. Whose side are you on? Note: Team Pay-Down can call dibs on Nikola Vucevic ($7,500). I’ll allow it.

Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers vs. Charlotte Hornets, $11,500 — Center is crowded tonight. This center has been an elite source of fantasy points scoring 1.6 FPPM, and this center scored over 100 DKFP in a game earlier this season. With Harden back up to speed, 100 DKFP may be out of the question, but at least this lowers Embiid’s ownership. The 76ers are facing one of the worst defenses in the league in the Hornets (110.9 defensive efficiency), and the Hornets play at a decent pace (102.1 — 12th).

Value

Mitchell Robinson, New York Kicks vs. Sacramento Kings, $5,200 — Obi Toppin’s absence has not necessarily led to a boost in minutes for Robinson and Isaiah Hartenstein ($3,500), and it may not be the catalyst for the recent surge in production. Regardless of the cause, the effect is clear. Robinson and Hartenstein are hot, and they face a below-average defense that plays at the second-fastest pace on Sunday night. Also, don’t forget about PF Julius Randle ($8,300). His price is not prohibitive and he benefits from the same propitious matchup.

