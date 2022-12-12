2022 Fantasy Football Rankings — NFL Week 15 Waiver Wire Pickups, Injuries, RB Snaps

Pat Mayo recaps Week 14 in the NFL with Tim Anderson and Garion Thorne, going over the injuries, best moments and previewing Week 15.

2022 Week 15 Waiver Wire: Notes

All players must be less than 50% owned in fantasy leagues

1 ⁄ 2 PPR Scoring

⁄ PPR Scoring Bye Weeks: NONE

2022 Week 15 Waiver Wire Pickups: RB

Tyler Allgeier Jerick McKinnon Chuba Hubbard Gary Brightwell Gus Edwards Zamir White Josh Kelley Boston Scott Alexander Mattison Jaylen Warren Rex Burkhead Keaontay Ingram Jordan Mason Matt Breida Isaiah Spiller Kyren Williams Kenneth Gainwell

2022 Week 15 Waiver Wire Pickups: WR

DJ Chark Mack Hollins Darius Slayton Corey Davis Richie James Chris Moore DeMarcus Robinson Jameson Williams Treylon Burks Parris Campbell Ben Skowronek Nico Collins Skyy Moore Van Jefferson Alec Pierce Isaiah McKenzie Justin Watson Jahan Dotson

2022 Week 15 Waiver Wire Pickups: TE

Evan Engram Chigoziem Okonkwo Foster Moreau Hunter Henry Dawson Knox Logan Thomas Juwan Johnson

2022 Week 15 Waiver Wire Pickups: QB Streams

Matt Ryan at MIN Taylor Heinicke vs. NYG Brock Purdy at SEA Mac Jones at LV Mike White vs. DET Ryan Tannehill at LAC

2022 Week 15 Waiver Wire Pickups: D/ST Streams

CLE vs. BAL PIT at CAR WAS vs. NYG NO vs. ATL CAR vs. PIT GB vs. LAR ATL at NO DEN vs. ARZ ARZ at DEN

2022 Week 15 Waiver Wire: W14 RB Snap Share Leaders

Travis Homer 91% Dalvin Cook 86% Josh Jacobs 83%

