NFL Week 15 RB Rankings, Start, Sit, Streams | Pat Mayo 2022 Fantasy Football Rankings

Pat Mayo reveals his 2022 Week 15 RB rankings, starts, sits and streams for fantasy football.

Pat Mayo recaps Week 14 in the NFL with Tim Anderson and Garion Thorne, going over the injuries, best moments and previewing Week 15.

Fantasy Football 2022 Week 15 RB Rankings (1/2 PPR)

  1. Derrick Henry
  2. Christian McCaffrey
  3. Josh Jacobs
  4. Austin Ekeler
  5. Rhamondre Stevenson
  6. Nick Chubb
  7. Miles Sanders
  8. Saquon Barkley
  9. Tony Pollard
  10. Jonathan Taylor
  11. Joe Mixon
  12. Alvin Kamara
  13. Dalvin Cook
  14. David Montgomery
  15. Aaron Jones
  16. Najee Harris
  17. Brian Robinson
  18. Ezekiel Elliott
  19. James Conner
  20. JK Dobbins
  21. Travis Etienne
  22. Raheem Mostert
  23. BAM Knight
  24. Dameon Pierce
  25. Jamaal Williams
  26. D’Onta Foreman
  27. Lavatius Murray
  28. Jerick McKinnon
  29. Cam Akers
  30. Isaiah Pacheco
  31. D’Andre Swift
  32. Devin Singletary
  33. AJ Dillon
  34. Travis Homer
  35. Rachaad White
  36. Antonio Gibson
  37. Tyler Allgeier
  38. Cordarrelle Patterson
  39. Samaje Perine
  40. Chuba Hubbard
  41. Leonard Fournette
  42. Gus Edwards
  43. James Cook
  44. Ameer Abdullah
  45. Michael Carter
  46. Kareem Hunt
  47. Caleb Huntley
  48. Kenneth Gainwell
  49. Marlon Mack
  50. Boston Scott
  51. JaMycal Hasty
  52. Keaontay Ingram
  53. Gary Brightwell
  54. Dare Ogunbowale
  55. Rex Burkhead
  56. Justin Jackson
  57. Josh Kelley
  58. Alexander Mattison
  59. Mark Ingram
  60. Zach Moss
  61. Deon Jackson
  62. Tony Jones Jr.
  63. Dwayne Washington
  64. Jordan Mason
  65. Kyren Williams
  66. Kenyan Drake
  67. Matt Breida
  68. James Robinson
  69. TY Johnson
  70. Nyhiem Hines
  71. Isaiah Spiller
  72. Sony Michel
  73. Ronnie Rivers
  74. Malcolm Brown

Pat Mayo is an award-winning video host and producer of long and short-form content, and the host of The Pat Mayo Experience daily talk show. (Subscribe for video or audio). Mayo (@ThePME) won the 2022 Fantasy Sports Writing Association Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year and was a finalist for three FSWA Awards (Best Podcast, Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year, Golf Writer of the Year). His 24 FSWA nominations lead all writers this decade and are second-most all-time.

Mayo has been recognized across multiple sports (Football, Baseball & Golf), mediums (Video, Writing & Podcasting), genre (Humor), and game formats (Sports Betting, Daily Fantasy, and Traditional Season Long Fantasy).

