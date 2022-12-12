 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NFL Week 15 WR Rankings, Start, Sit, Streams | Pat Mayo 2022 Fantasy Football Rankings

Pat Mayo reveals his 2022 Week 15 WR rankings, starts, sits and streams for fantasy football.

By Pat Mayo
NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at Detroit Lions David Reginek-USA TODAY Sports

Pat Mayo recaps Week 14 in the NFL with Tim Anderson and Garion Thorne, going over the injuries, best moments and previewing Week 15.

Fantasy Football 2022 Week 15 WR Rankings (1/2 PPR)

  1. Justin Jefferson
  2. Amon-Ra St. Brown
  3. Ja’Marr Chase
  4. Stefon Diggs
  5. Tyreek Hill
  6. Davante Adams
  7. A.J. Brown
  8. CeeDee Lamb
  9. DeAndre Hopkins
  10. Mike Williams
  11. Chris Olave
  12. Terry McLaurin
  13. Jaylen Waddle
  14. Keenan Allen
  15. Tee Higgins
  16. Garrett Wilson
  17. Chris Godwin
  18. Michael Pittman
  19. Brandon Aiyuk
  20. DK Metcalf
  21. JuJu Smith-Schuster
  22. Christian Kirk
  23. Amari Cooper
  24. Christian Watson
  25. Zay Jones
  26. Jerry Jeudy
  27. DeVonta Smith
  28. Tyler Lockett
  29. Marquise Brown
  30. DJ Moore
  31. Gabriel Davis
  32. Adam Thielen
  33. Mike Evans
  34. Donovan Peoples-Jones
  35. Allen Lazard
  36. Nico Collins
  37. Quez Watkins
  38. George Pickens
  39. DJ Chark
  40. Elijah Moore
  41. Chris Moore
  42. Darius Slayton
  43. Demarcus Robinson
  44. Jakobi Meyers
  45. Diontae Johnson
  46. Treylon Burks
  47. Mack Hollins
  48. Drake London
  49. Curtis Samuel
  50. Jahan Dotson
  51. Ben Skowronek
  52. Richie James
  53. Trenton Irwin
  54. Juwan Jennings
  55. Isaiah McKenzie
  56. Marquez Valdes-Scantling
  57. Josh Palmer
  58. Robert Woods
  59. Jameson Williams
  60. Michael Gallup
  61. Romeo Doubs
  62. Olamide Zaccheaus
  63. Trent Sherfield
  64. Laviska Shenault
  65. Isaiah Hodgins
  66. Marquise Goodwin
  67. Jarvis Landry
  68. Alec Pierce
  69. Parris Campbell
  70. Braxton Berrios
  71. Skyy Moore
  72. Devin Duvernay
  73. Davante Parker
  74. Chase Claypool
  75. Byron Pringle
  76. Rashid Shaheed
  77. Shi Smith
  78. Nick Westbrook-Ikhine
  79. Tutu Atwell
  80. KJ Osborn
  81. Randall Cobb
  82. Russell Gage
  83. Van Jefferson
  84. Marvin Jones
  85. Julio Jones
  86. Equanimeous St. Brown
  87. Kalif Raymond
  88. Terrace Marshall
  89. Damiere Byrd
  90. Tre’Quan Smith
  91. Justin Watson
  92. DeSean Jackson
  93. Noah Brown
  94. Philip Dorsett
  95. Noah Brown
  96. Sammy Watkins
  97. Tyquan Thornton

Pat Mayo is an award-winning video host and producer of long and short-form content, and the host of The Pat Mayo Experience daily talk show. (Subscribe for video or audio). Mayo (@ThePME) won the 2022 Fantasy Sports Writing Association Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year and was a finalist for three FSWA Awards (Best Podcast, Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year, Golf Writer of the Year). His 24 FSWA nominations lead all writers this decade and are second-most all-time.

Mayo has been recognized across multiple sports (Football, Baseball & Golf), mediums (Video, Writing & Podcasting), genre (Humor), and game formats (Sports Betting, Daily Fantasy, and Traditional Season Long Fantasy).

