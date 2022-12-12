NFL Week 15 WR Rankings, Start, Sit, Streams | Pat Mayo 2022 Fantasy Football Rankings

Pat Mayo recaps Week 14 in the NFL with Tim Anderson and Garion Thorne, going over the injuries, best moments and previewing Week 15.

Fantasy Football 2022 Week 15 WR Rankings (1/2 PPR)

Justin Jefferson Amon-Ra St. Brown Ja’Marr Chase Stefon Diggs Tyreek Hill Davante Adams A.J. Brown CeeDee Lamb DeAndre Hopkins Mike Williams Chris Olave Terry McLaurin Jaylen Waddle Keenan Allen Tee Higgins Garrett Wilson Chris Godwin Michael Pittman Brandon Aiyuk DK Metcalf JuJu Smith-Schuster Christian Kirk Amari Cooper Christian Watson Zay Jones Jerry Jeudy DeVonta Smith Tyler Lockett Marquise Brown DJ Moore Gabriel Davis Adam Thielen Mike Evans Donovan Peoples-Jones Allen Lazard Nico Collins Quez Watkins George Pickens DJ Chark Elijah Moore Chris Moore Darius Slayton Demarcus Robinson Jakobi Meyers Diontae Johnson Treylon Burks Mack Hollins Drake London Curtis Samuel Jahan Dotson Ben Skowronek Richie James Trenton Irwin Juwan Jennings Isaiah McKenzie Marquez Valdes-Scantling Josh Palmer Robert Woods Jameson Williams Michael Gallup Romeo Doubs Olamide Zaccheaus Trent Sherfield Laviska Shenault Isaiah Hodgins Marquise Goodwin Jarvis Landry Alec Pierce Parris Campbell Braxton Berrios Skyy Moore Devin Duvernay Davante Parker Chase Claypool Byron Pringle Rashid Shaheed Shi Smith Nick Westbrook-Ikhine Tutu Atwell KJ Osborn Randall Cobb Russell Gage Van Jefferson Marvin Jones Julio Jones Equanimeous St. Brown Kalif Raymond Terrace Marshall Damiere Byrd Tre’Quan Smith Justin Watson DeSean Jackson Noah Brown Philip Dorsett Noah Brown Sammy Watkins Tyquan Thornton

Pat Mayo is an award-winning video host and producer of long and short-form content, and the host of The Pat Mayo Experience daily talk show. (Subscribe for video or audio). Mayo (@ThePME) won the 2022 Fantasy Sports Writing Association Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year and was a finalist for three FSWA Awards (Best Podcast, Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year, Golf Writer of the Year). His 24 FSWA nominations lead all writers this decade and are second-most all-time.

Mayo has been recognized across multiple sports (Football, Baseball & Golf), mediums (Video, Writing & Podcasting), genre (Humor), and game formats (Sports Betting, Daily Fantasy, and Traditional Season Long Fantasy).

I am a promoter at DraftKings and am also an avid fan and user (my username is ThePME) and may sometimes play on my personal account in the games that I offer advice on. Although I have expressed my personal view on the games and strategies above, they do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment in building lineups. I may also deploy different players and strategies than what I recommend above. I am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information.