 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

NFL Week 15 QB Rankings, Start, Sit, Streams | Pat Mayo 2022 Fantasy Football Rankings

Pat Mayo reveals his 2022 Week 15 QB rankings, starts, sits and streams for fantasy football.

By Pat Mayo
NFL: New York Jets at Buffalo Bills Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Pat Mayo recaps Week 14 in the NFL with Tim Anderson and Garion Thorne, going over the injuries, best moments and previewing Week 15.

XMAS BONUS $2,000 CASH GIVEAWAY DRAW!!!!

Week 15 RankingsPlayoff Pickups | RB | WR | TE | QB | DST

Week 15Week 14 Recap | Injuries | RB Snaps | Projections

Week 15 Injury List, $2K Giveaway, RB Snaps, Team Notes

How to Use DK Tools — Optimizer | Game Sims | Player vs Player Compare

Podcasts — YouTube | Apple | Spotify | Insta | Google | Twitter | E-Mail

Fantasy Football 2022 Week 15 QB Rankings

Customizable Projections | Advanced Stats | How to Use DraftKings Tools

  1. Jalen Hurts
  2. Patrick Mahomes
  3. Josh Allen
  4. Justin Fields
  5. Justin Herbert
  6. Joe Burrow
  7. Dak Prescott
  8. Kirk Cousins
  9. Trevor Lawrence
  10. Taylor Heinicke
  11. Matt Ryan
  12. Mike White
  13. Daniel Jones
  14. Geno Smith
  15. Jared Goff
  16. Tua Tagovailoa
  17. Aaron Rodgers
  18. Brock Purdy
  19. Derek Carr
  20. Ryan Tannehill
  21. Deshaun Watson
  22. Andy Dalton
  23. Mac Jones
  24. Tom Brady
  25. Sam Darnold
  26. Baker Mayfield
  27. Colt McCoy
  28. Brett Rypien
  29. Desmond Ridder
  30. Jeff Driskel
  31. Anthony Brown
  32. Mitch Trubisky
  33. Davis Mills

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

For sports betting, head over to DraftKings Sportsbook or download the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

Pat Mayo is an award-winning video host and producer of long and short-form content, and the host of The Pat Mayo Experience daily talk show. (Subscribe for video or audio). Mayo (@ThePME) won the 2022 Fantasy Sports Writing Association Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year and was a finalist for three FSWA Awards (Best Podcast, Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year, Golf Writer of the Year). His 24 FSWA nominations lead all writers this decade and are second-most all-time.

Mayo has been recognized across multiple sports (Football, Baseball & Golf), mediums (Video, Writing & Podcasting), genre (Humor), and game formats (Sports Betting, Daily Fantasy, and Traditional Season Long Fantasy).

I am a promoter at DraftKings and am also an avid fan and user (my username is ThePME) and may sometimes play on my personal account in the games that I offer advice on. Although I have expressed my personal view on the games and strategies above, they do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment in building lineups. I may also deploy different players and strategies than what I recommend above. I am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information.

More From DraftKings Nation