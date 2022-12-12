 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NFL Week 15 TE and DST Rankings, Start, Sit, Streams | Pat Mayo 2022 Fantasy Football Rankings

Pat Mayo reveals his 2022 Week 15 TE and DST rankings, starts, sits and streams for fantasy football.

By Pat Mayo
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star Jenna Watson/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK

Pat Mayo recaps Week 14 in the NFL with Tim Anderson and Garion Thorne, going over the injuries, best moments and previewing Week 15.

Fantasy Football 2022 Week 15 TE Rankings (1/2 PPR)

  1. Travis Kelce
  2. Pat Freiermuth
  3. TJ Hockenson
  4. Mark Andrews
  5. Evan Engram
  6. Dalton Schultz
  7. David Njoku
  8. Cole Kmet
  9. Gerald Everett
  10. Greg Dulcich
  11. George Kittle
  12. Chigoziem Okonkwo
  13. Foster Moreau
  14. Hayden Hurst
  15. Juwan Johnson
  16. Tyler Higbee
  17. Taysom Hill
  18. Dawson Knox
  19. Logan Thomas
  20. Robert Tonyan
  21. Hunter Henry
  22. Tyler Conklin
  23. Daniel Bellinger
  24. Noah Fant
  25. Kyle Granson
  26. Mo Alie-Cox
  27. Harrison Bryant
  28. Jordan Akins
  29. Brock Wright
  30. Will Dissly
  31. Austin Hooper
  32. Trey McBride
  33. Mike Gesicki
  34. Cade Otton
  35. Cameron Brate
  36. Jonnu Smith

Fantasy Football 2022 Week 15 DST Rankings

  1. KC
  2. PHI
  3. DAL
  4. BUF
  5. SF
  6. PIT
  7. BAL
  8. WAS
  9. NO
  10. NYJ
  11. CAR
  12. ARZ
  13. CLE
  14. GB
  15. NE
  16. MIN
  17. ATL
  18. DEN
  19. CIN
  20. TB
  21. LV
  22. NYG

Pat Mayo is an award-winning video host and producer of long and short-form content, and the host of The Pat Mayo Experience daily talk show. (Subscribe for video or audio). Mayo (@ThePME) won the 2022 Fantasy Sports Writing Association Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year and was a finalist for three FSWA Awards (Best Podcast, Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year, Golf Writer of the Year). His 24 FSWA nominations lead all writers this decade and are second-most all-time.

Mayo has been recognized across multiple sports (Football, Baseball & Golf), mediums (Video, Writing & Podcasting), genre (Humor), and game formats (Sports Betting, Daily Fantasy, and Traditional Season Long Fantasy).

