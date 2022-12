NFL Week 15 TE and DST Rankings, Start, Sit, Streams | Pat Mayo 2022 Fantasy Football Rankings

Pat Mayo recaps Week 14 in the NFL with Tim Anderson and Garion Thorne, going over the injuries, best moments and previewing Week 15.

Week 15 Rankings — Playoff Pickups | RB | WR | TE | QB | DST

Week 15 — Week 14 Recap | Injuries | RB Snaps | Projections

How to Use DK Tools — Optimizer | Game Sims | Player vs Player Compare

Podcasts — YouTube | Apple | Spotify | Insta | Google | Twitter | E-Mail

Fantasy Football 2022 Week 15 TE Rankings (1/2 PPR)

Customizable Projections | Advanced Stats | How to Use DraftKings Tools

Travis Kelce Pat Freiermuth TJ Hockenson Mark Andrews Evan Engram Dalton Schultz David Njoku Cole Kmet Gerald Everett Greg Dulcich George Kittle Chigoziem Okonkwo Foster Moreau Hayden Hurst Juwan Johnson Tyler Higbee Taysom Hill Dawson Knox Logan Thomas Robert Tonyan Hunter Henry Tyler Conklin Daniel Bellinger Noah Fant Kyle Granson Mo Alie-Cox Harrison Bryant Jordan Akins Brock Wright Will Dissly Austin Hooper Trey McBride Mike Gesicki Cade Otton Cameron Brate Jonnu Smith

Fantasy Football 2022 Week 15 DST Rankings

KC PHI DAL BUF SF PIT BAL WAS NO NYJ CAR ARZ CLE GB NE MIN ATL DEN CIN TB LV NYG

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

For sports betting, head over to DraftKings Sportsbook or download the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

Pat Mayo is an award-winning video host and producer of long and short-form content, and the host of The Pat Mayo Experience daily talk show. (Subscribe for video or audio). Mayo (@ThePME) won the 2022 Fantasy Sports Writing Association Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year and was a finalist for three FSWA Awards (Best Podcast, Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year, Golf Writer of the Year). His 24 FSWA nominations lead all writers this decade and are second-most all-time.

Mayo has been recognized across multiple sports (Football, Baseball & Golf), mediums (Video, Writing & Podcasting), genre (Humor), and game formats (Sports Betting, Daily Fantasy, and Traditional Season Long Fantasy).

I am a promoter at DraftKings and am also an avid fan and user (my username is ThePME) and may sometimes play on my personal account in the games that I offer advice on. Although I have expressed my personal view on the games and strategies above, they do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment in building lineups. I may also deploy different players and strategies than what I recommend above. I am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information.