Fantasy Basketball Picks: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Lineup Strategy for Lakers vs. Celtics Showdown on December 13

Among the five games to be played in the NBA on Tuesday is an intriguing matchup between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Boston Celtics. This game will also be the featured Showdown contest on DraftKings, so let’s highlight some players to consider for your entries.

Captain’s Picks

Anthony Davis ($19,500 CP): Davis (back) always seems to be on the injury report, and this game will be no different. The good news for the Lakers is that he is listed as probable, so he should play without limitations. The Celtics are a team that lacks size up front and that will be further complicated with Al Horford (personal) still away from the team. The red-hot Davis, who scored 70.3 DKFP against the Pistons on Sunday, has the potential to feast in this matchup.

Jaylen Brown ($16,500 CP): This will be the second game of a back-to-back set for the Celtics, who just lost to the Clippers on Monday. Brown will be relatively fresh, though, since he was limited to 30 minutes because of early foul trouble. He has been a reliable source for production throughout the season, averaging 43.5 DKFP per game. For those who want to fade Davis, Brown’s high floor makes him an appealing alternative for this important spot.

UTIL Plays

LeBron James ($11,600): With so many stars in this game, there are several appealing players for the Captain’s Pick. James should be included in that discussion, but for those who choose not to deploy him there, at least adding him to a utility spot could be key. He has been locked in with the Lakers trying to dig out of an early season hole, scoring at least 48.5 DKFP in five of his last six games.

Malcolm Brogdon ($5,400): Brogdon would be starting on most teams, but he might actually be better suited for a bench role given his past injury issues. The Celtics have been able to keep him fresh, playing him only 23 minutes per game. Even in his limited role, he is averaging 14.3 points, 4.1 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.9 three-pointers per game. It’s also helped with his efficiency, leaving him to shoot 50.4% from the field.

Sam Hauser ($2,200): For those who want to load up on stars, taking a chance on Hauser in tournament play is a viable route. With Horford out, there are more minutes available in the frontcourt. Also, with the Celtics having just played Tuesday, some of their veterans might not play heavy minutes. That could lead to even more opportunities for Hauser, who has scored at least 16.5 DKFP the last three games he’s logged at least 20 minutes.

Fades

Russell Westbrook ($8,400): The Lakers have moved Westbrook to their second unit, leaving him to average 28 minutes per game. That has helped them improve their record, but it has hurt Westbrook’s fantasy production. He has scored fewer than 30 DKFP in three of his last seven games, making it tough to have any faith in him at such a high salary. He is also shooting just 40.5% from the field, which is on pace to be his worst mark since his rookie season.

THE OUTCOME

Not only did the Celtics lose to the Clippers on Monday, but they dropped the game before that against the Warriors. Still, they are 21-7 with the best record in the NBA, while the Lakers have needed a hot streak just to get to 11-15. This game could be close with Horford out, but look for the Celtics to ultimately pull out a win to end their losing streak.

Final Score: Celtics 115, Lakers 112

