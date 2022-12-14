Fantasy Basketball Value Picks: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Bargain Plays for December 14

What do you get when you cross a physically demanding sport with a 10-game slate? A whole lot of injuries, of course. No matter. An ailment is just an opportunity for the next man up, and if said man happens to carry a minuscule price tag, all the better.

We’re value hunting, ladies and gentlemen. Let’s dive into tonight’s action.

It’s a new day, but the same story for the Spurs, who have been dealing with waves of injured players all season long. Tonight’s depth chart is looking particularly grim in the frontcourt, with Jakob Poeltl (knee) ruled out, Zach Collins ($5,100; ankle) doubtful and Jeremy Sochan ($4,000) likely still on a slight minutes restriction following a five-game absence due to a quad issue. Add it all together, and it would appear that Bassey has a very good chance of making his first start of 2022-23. The sophomore big man has been relatively efficient when on the court for San Antonio, averaging 1.16 DKFP per minute — a rate that ranks second on the roster to only the aforementioned Poeltl. In a matchup with a Trail Blazers squad that owns the league’s second-worst defensive rating across their past 10 contests (118.3), I think Bassey can have a big night.

There’s still a lot we don’t know about this game. Namely, the status of Kristaps Porzingis ($9,400; back), Bradley Beal ($8,500; hamstring) and Monte Morris ($5,100; groin), who all enter the day as questionable to suit up against the Nuggets. Quick math here, but I’m pretty sure that’s 60% of the Wizards’ starting lineup. Not great, Bob. Anyway, with Beal and Morris sidelined on Monday — and with Porzingis limited to just 24.1 minutes — it was Barton that stepped up and took control of Washington’s offensive attack. The veteran wing logged 33.1 minutes off the bench, posting team-high marks in points (22) and assists (7), while finishing second to only Jordan Goodwin ($5,600) in passes made (56) and potential assists (8). Basically, he was both a top scoring option and a lead playmaker, two roles that don’t usually come with a salary below $5K. Wednesday’s tilt also has a little extra meaning to Barton, as it will be his first game back in Denver after spending eight seasons with the Nuggets. I’m always a sucker for a revenge game narrative.

Let’s just call this one a hunch. Golden State is playing on the second night of a back-to-back on Wednesday, and as of writing, the team has yet to submit an injury report. Andrew Wiggins (groin) has already been ruled out, yet I’d suspect there are conversations currently taking place about whether Stephen Curry ($11,000) and fellow veterans will be taking the court this evening — especially with Curry taking a trip to the locker room during Tuesday’s loss to Milwaukee. In any case, Lamb logged 25.8 minutes against the Bucks. In the six contests where the 24-year-old has registered at least 24 minutes in 2022-23, Lamb is producing 23.8 DKFP. That floor elevates as the Warriors’ IR grows.

