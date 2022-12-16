Fantasy Football Picks: Top DraftKings NFL DFS Value Plays for Week 15

We can all figure out who the studs are on a football slate. No one has to go out of their way to tell you to play Patrick Mahomes or Josh Allen on a particular slate. What really takes the effort is combing through the player pool and figuring out who are some of the best values on the board ahead of the Sunday slate. That’s what we’ll do in this piece each and every week. I’ll help you save some salary while hopefully not skimping on the fantasy production.

Let’s get into some of the best value plays at each position for the Week 15 main slate on DraftKings.

Feel free to follow me on Twitter @SBuchanan24

Set your DraftKings fantasy football Millionaire lineups here: NFL $3M Fantasy Football Millionaire [$1M to 1st + ToC Semifinal Entry]

Quarterback

Ryan Tannehill, Tennessee Titans at Los Angeles Chargers, $5,300 — Across the industry, you’ll see plenty of people clamoring to play Derrick Henry ($8,000) this week. It’s by far the best matchup he’s seen in quite a while. That also means the ownership on Tannehill will also be next to nothing, despite being in a good matchup himself. When you’re in this price range, it’s hard to click the majority of the names you’d have to consider, like Andy Dalton ($5,200), Mac Jones ($5,000) or Davis Mills ($5,000). I’d be comfortable using Tannehill, especially in a large field tournament where his ownership will likely be 5% or below. Opposing quarterbacks have averaged 17.6 DKFP and 226 passing yards against the Chargers. Tannehill has thrown for two touchdowns in three of his last five games and has rarely turned over the ball. At this price point, this is a great way to zag on the field when everyone else will be looking to load up on Henry. With only a three-point spread on DraftKings Sportsbook, we could see plenty of back-and-forth between these two teams.

Other Option – Tom Brady ($5,500) vs. CIN

For up-to-the-minute news, analysis and lineups, download the DK Live app. You also can follow DK Live on Twitter @dklive.

Running Back

Zonovan Knight New York Jets vs. Detroit Lions, $5,300 — Michael Carter ($4,900) is back in the fold in the Jets backfield but he did himself no favors in Week 14. Sure, the matchup against the Bills run defense is a tough one but you need to do more than gain five yards on five carries to give yourself a chance to remain atop the depth chart. Knight, against that same group of defenders, carried the ball 17 times for 71 yards, a touchdown, and 15.7 DKFP. This is Knight’s backfield now. He continues to crush when he takes the ball, averaging 5.0 YPC on 46 attempts. Over the last three games, he’s handled all of the touches in the red zone, giving him nine. I don’t usually get such a massive discount on a starting running back, so take this while you can. If the Jets defense shows up, as it has almost every single week, the Lions could struggle to move the ball in this game. That would continue a positive game script for Knight. To his credit, he has drawn 10 targets in three games, so at least to this point, he’s on the field regardless of the score.

Other Options – Jerick McKinnon ($5,200) at HOU

Wide Receiver

Zay Jones, Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Dallas Cowboys, $4,900 — It’s really odd to see Jones remain under $5K despite putting up some huge performance lately. For someone that’s averaged 18.6 DKFP over his last three games, this is quite a cheap salary. Jones continues to draw a huge target share on the Jaguars, averaging 8.1 per game through 12 games. That represents 21.2% of the team, which is only 1.8% less than Christian Kirk, who is $1,700 more. Trevor Lawrence ($6,000) continues to play excellent football and has posted at least 17.7 DKFP in five straight games. Getting the ball to Jones has been a priority and will likely be the case against the Cowboys, who are four-point favorites as of Friday afternoon.

Other Options – DJ Chark ($4,300) vs. MIN

Tight End

Cade Otton, Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Cincinnati Bengals, $2,900 – Even with Cameron Brate ($2,900) active, Otton is still very much part of this offense. He’s running a route 57% of the time and has seen a total of 15 targets over the last two games. Despite all that, he only went up $100 in salary and is still under $3K. The Bengals are very generous to the tight end position and allow an average of 12.3 DKFP, 54 receiving yards, and three touchdowns. While the Bucs wide receivers dominate the targets in the red zone, Otton does have nine of his own on the season. It won’t take much for him to return value on this salary.

Other Options – Greg Dulcich ($3,600) vs. ARI

Set your DraftKings fantasy football Millionaire lineups here: NFL $3M Fantasy Football Millionaire [$1M to 1st + ToC Semifinal Entry]

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

DraftKings promoters may sometimes play on personal accounts in the games that advice is offered on. Personal views on the games and strategies above do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skills and judgment in building lineups. DraftKings promoters may also deploy different players and strategies than what is recommended above. DraftKings promoters do not have access to any non-public information.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/KS/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).

21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/KS/LA(select parishes)/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.