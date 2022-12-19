2022 Fantasy Football Rankings — NFL Week 16 Waiver Wire Pickups, Injuries, Playoff DST Rankings

Pat Mayo recaps Week 15 in the NFL with Tim Anderson and Mike Leone, going over the injuries, best moments and previewing Week 16.

2022 Week 16 Waiver Wire: Notes

All players must be less than 50% owned in fantasy leagues

1 ⁄ 2 PPR Scoring

⁄ PPR Scoring Bye Weeks: NONE

2022 Week 16 Waiver Wire Pickups: RB

Deon Jackson Tyler Allgeier Chuba Hubbard Gus Edwards Zack Moss Dare Ogunbowale Khalil Herbert Joshua Kelley Jaylen Warren Boston Scott Gary Brightwell Travis Homer Zamir White Royce Freeman Alexander Mattison Rex Burkhead

2022 Week 16 Waiver Wire Pickups: WR

Donovan Peoples-Jones D.J. Chark Treylon Burks Chris Moore Elijah Moore Jahan Dotson Ben Skowronek Mack Hollins Darius Slayton DeMarcus Robinson

2022 Week 16 Waiver Wire Pickups: TE

Chigoziem Okonkwo Juwan Johnson Dawson Knox Hunter Henry Robert Tonyan Logan Thomas

2022 Week 16 Waiver Wire Pickups: QB Streams

Daniel Jones at MIN Sam Darnold vs DET Matt Ryan vs LAC Brock Purdy vs WAS Andy Dalton at CLE

2022 Week 16 DST Rankings

SF BAL BUF CLE TEN KC TB NYJ LAR MIN DAL PHI DEN DET ARZ JAX LAC NO

2022 Week 17 DST Rankings

PHI SF ARZ BAL DAL KC DET WAS TB NE LAC DET NYG JAX NYJ CLE MIA PIT CAR

2022 Week 16 Waiver Wire: W14 RB Snap Share Leaders

James Conner 92% Christian McCaffrey 90% Dalvin Cook 84%

