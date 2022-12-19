NFL Week 16 RB Rankings, Start, Sit, Streams | Pat Mayo 2022 Fantasy Football Rankings

Pat Mayo recaps Week 15 in the NFL with Tim Anderson and Mike Leone, going over the injuries, best moments and previewing Week 16.

Fantasy Football 2022 Week 16 RB Rankings (1/2 PPR)

Derrick Henry Christian McCaffrey Josh Jacobs Austin Ekeler Saquon Barkley Dalvin Cook Rhamondre Stevenson Nick Chubb Ken Walker Tony Pollard Miles Sanders Joe Mixon Najee Harris Alvin Kamara Aaron Jones James Conner JK Dobbins Travis Etienne Jamaal Williams David Montgomery Jerick McKinnon Brian Robinson Ezekiel Elliott Leonard Fournette Isaiah Pacheco Lavatius Murray Devin Singletary Raheem Mostert Cam Akers Deon Jackson BAM Knight Khalil Herbert Jeff Wilson Dare Ogunbowale AJ Dillon Gus Edwards Chuba Hubbard James Cook D’Andre Swift Tyler Allgeier Rachaad White Jaylen Warren D’Onta Foreman Cordarrelle Patterson Antonio Gibson Michael Carter Zach Moss Marlon Mack Rex Burkhead Josh Kelley Samaje Perine Ameer Abdullah Kareem Hunt Pierre Strong Kyren Williams Kenneth Gainwell Boston Scott JaMycal Hasty Jordan Mason Keaontay Ingram Travis Homer Gary Brightwell Kevin Harris Justin Jackson Alexander Mattison Tony Jones Jr. Dwayne Washington

Pat Mayo is an award-winning video host and producer of long and short-form content, and the host of The Pat Mayo Experience daily talk show. (Subscribe for video or audio). Mayo (@ThePME) won the 2022 Fantasy Sports Writing Association Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year and was a finalist for three FSWA Awards (Best Podcast, Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year, Golf Writer of the Year). His 24 FSWA nominations lead all writers this decade and are second-most all-time.

Mayo has been recognized across multiple sports (Football, Baseball & Golf), mediums (Video, Writing & Podcasting), genre (Humor), and game formats (Sports Betting, Daily Fantasy, and Traditional Season Long Fantasy).

