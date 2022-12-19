 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NFL Week 16 RB Rankings, Start, Sit, Streams | Pat Mayo 2022 Fantasy Football Rankings

Pat Mayo reveals his 2022 Week 16 RB rankings, starts, sits and streams for fantasy football.

By Pat Mayo

Pat Mayo recaps Week 15 in the NFL with Tim Anderson and Mike Leone, going over the injuries, best moments and previewing Week 16.

Fantasy Football 2022 Week 16 RB Rankings (1/2 PPR)

  1. Derrick Henry
  2. Christian McCaffrey
  3. Josh Jacobs
  4. Austin Ekeler
  5. Saquon Barkley
  6. Dalvin Cook
  7. Rhamondre Stevenson
  8. Nick Chubb
  9. Ken Walker
  10. Tony Pollard
  11. Miles Sanders
  12. Joe Mixon
  13. Najee Harris
  14. Alvin Kamara
  15. Aaron Jones
  16. James Conner
  17. JK Dobbins
  18. Travis Etienne
  19. Jamaal Williams
  20. David Montgomery
  21. Jerick McKinnon
  22. Brian Robinson
  23. Ezekiel Elliott
  24. Leonard Fournette
  25. Isaiah Pacheco
  26. Lavatius Murray
  27. Devin Singletary
  28. Raheem Mostert
  29. Cam Akers
  30. Deon Jackson
  31. BAM Knight
  32. Khalil Herbert
  33. Jeff Wilson
  34. Dare Ogunbowale
  35. AJ Dillon
  36. Gus Edwards
  37. Chuba Hubbard
  38. James Cook
  39. D’Andre Swift
  40. Tyler Allgeier
  41. Rachaad White
  42. Jaylen Warren
  43. D’Onta Foreman
  44. Damien Harris
  45. Cordarrelle Patterson
  46. Antonio Gibson
  47. Michael Carter
  48. Zach Moss
  49. Marlon Mack
  50. Rex Burkhead
  51. Josh Kelley
  52. Samaje Perine
  53. Ameer Abdullah
  54. Kareem Hunt
  55. Pierre Strong
  56. Kyren Williams
  57. Kenneth Gainwell
  58. Boston Scott
  59. JaMycal Hasty
  60. Jordan Mason
  61. Keaontay Ingram
  62. Travis Homer
  63. Gary Brightwell
  64. Kevin Harris
  65. Justin Jackson
  66. Alexander Mattison
  67. Tony Jones Jr.
  68. Dwayne Washington

Pat Mayo is an award-winning video host and producer of long and short-form content, and the host of The Pat Mayo Experience daily talk show. (Subscribe for video or audio). Mayo (@ThePME) won the 2022 Fantasy Sports Writing Association Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year and was a finalist for three FSWA Awards (Best Podcast, Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year, Golf Writer of the Year). His 24 FSWA nominations lead all writers this decade and are second-most all-time.

Mayo has been recognized across multiple sports (Football, Baseball & Golf), mediums (Video, Writing & Podcasting), genre (Humor), and game formats (Sports Betting, Daily Fantasy, and Traditional Season Long Fantasy).

