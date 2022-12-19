 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NFL Week 16 TE and DST Rankings, Week 17 DST Rankings, Start, Sit, Streams | Pat Mayo 2022 Fantasy Football Rankings

Pat Mayo reveals his 2022 Week 16 TE and DST rankings, starts, sits and streams for fantasy football.

By Pat Mayo

Pat Mayo recaps Week 15 in the NFL with Tim Anderson and Mike Leone, going over the injuries, best moments and previewing Week 16.

Week 16 Rankings

Week 15 Recap

Week 16 Injury List, Team Notes, RB Snaps

How to Use DK Tools

Fantasy Football 2022 Week 16 TE Rankings (1/2 PPR)

Customizable Projections | Advanced Stats | How to Use DraftKings Tools

  1. Travis Kelce
  2. Evan Engram
  3. George Kittle
  4. Pat Freiermuth
  5. TJ Hockenson
  6. David Njoku
  7. Darren Waller
  8. Cole Kmet
  9. Dalton Schultz
  10. Mark Andrews
  11. Dallas Goedert
  12. Hayden Hurst
  13. Chigoziem Okonkwo
  14. Juwan Johnson
  15. Tyler Higbee
  16. Dawson Knox
  17. Taysom Hill
  18. Greg Dulcich
  19. Trey McBride
  20. Robert Tonyan
  21. Foster Moreau
  22. Hunter Henry
  23. Gerald Everett
  24. Noah Fant
  25. CJ Uzomah
  26. Logan Thomas
  27. Donald Parham
  28. Tyler Conklin
  29. Jordan Akins
  30. Daniel Bellinger
  31. Kyle Granson
  32. Mo Alie-Cox
  33. Harrison Bryant
  34. Brock Wright
  35. Cade Otton
  36. Will Dissly
  37. Austin Hooper
  38. Mike Gesicki
  39. Cameron Brate
  40. Jonnu Smith

Fantasy Football 2022 Week 16 DST Rankings

  1. SF
  2. BAL
  3. BUF
  4. CLE
  5. TEN
  6. KC
  7. DAL
  8. TB
  9. NYJ
  10. LAR
  11. MIN
  12. PHI
  13. DEN
  14. DET
  15. ARZ
  16. JAX
  17. LAC
  18. NO

Fantasy Football 2022 Week 17 DST Rankings

  1. PHI
  2. SF
  3. ARZ
  4. BAL
  5. DAL
  6. KC
  7. DET
  8. WAS
  9. TB
  10. NE
  11. LAC
  12. DET
  13. NYG
  14. JAX
  15. NYJ
  16. CLE
  17. MIA
  18. PIT
  19. CAR

