NFL Week 16 WR Rankings, Start, Sit, Streams | Pat Mayo 2022 Fantasy Football Rankings

Pat Mayo reveals his 2022 Week 16 WR rankings, starts, sits and streams for fantasy football.

By Pat Mayo

Pat Mayo recaps Week 15 in the NFL with Tim Anderson and Mike Leone, going over the injuries, best moments and previewing Week 16.

Fantasy Football 2022 Week 16 WR Rankings (1/2 PPR)

Customizable Projections | Advanced Stats | How to Use DraftKings Tools

  1. Justin Jefferson
  2. Stefon Diggs
  3. Tyreek Hill
  4. Amon-Ra St. Brown
  5. Davante Adams
  6. Ja’Marr Chase
  7. CeeDee Lamb
  8. Chris Godwin
  9. DK Metcalf
  10. A.J. Brown
  11. Tee Higgins
  12. Jaylen Waddle
  13. Terry McLaurin
  14. Mike Williams
  15. Zay Jones
  16. Amari Cooper
  17. Keenan Allen
  18. Christian Kirk
  19. DeAndre Hopkins
  20. Mike Evans
  21. Christian Watson
  22. JuJu Smith-Schuster
  23. Chris Olave
  24. Michael Pittman
  25. Brandon Aiyuk
  26. DJ Moore
  27. Jerry Jeudy
  28. Garrett Wilson
  29. DeVonta Smith
  30. Marquise Goodwin
  31. Chris Moore
  32. Diontae Johnson
  33. Drake London
  34. Adam Thielen
  35. Donovan Peoples-Jones
  36. Gabriel Davis
  37. George Pickens
  38. Marquise Brown
  39. Jakobi Meyers
  40. Tyler Boyd
  41. Allen Lazard
  42. Treylon Burks
  43. Darius Slayton
  44. Jahan Dotson
  45. Ben Skowronek
  46. Demarcus Robinson
  47. Marquez Valdes-Scantling
  48. Russell Gage
  49. Josh Palmer
  50. Robert Woods
  51. Kalif Raymond
  52. Elijah Moore
  53. DJ Chark
  54. Quez Watkins
  55. Mecole Hardman
  56. Hunter Renfrow
  57. Mack Hollins
  58. Curtis Samuel
  59. Richie James
  60. Byron Pringle
  61. Laviska Shenault
  62. Parris Campbell
  63. Isaiah Hodgins
  64. Juwan Jennings
  65. Dante Pettis
  66. Isaiah McKenzie
  67. Jameson Williams
  68. Michael Gallup
  69. Romeo Doubs
  70. Rashid Shaheed
  71. Trent Sherfield
  72. Jarvis Landry
  73. Alec Pierce
  74. Braxton Berrios
  75. Skyy Moore
  76. Devin Duvernay
  77. Davante Parker
  78. Terrace Marshall
  79. Chase Claypool
  80. Nelson Agholor
  81. Shi Smith
  82. Nick Westbrook-Ikhine
  83. Tutu Atwell
  84. KJ Osborn
  85. Randall Cobb
  86. Trenton Irwin
  87. Olamide Zaccheaus
  88. Van Jefferson
  89. Marvin Jones
  90. Damiere Byrd
  91. Tre’Quan Smith
  92. Justin Watson
  93. DeSean Jackson
  94. Noah Brown
  95. Philip Dorsett
  96. Noah Brown
  97. Tyquan Thornton

Pat Mayo is an award-winning video host and producer of long and short-form content, and the host of The Pat Mayo Experience daily talk show. (Subscribe for video or audio). Mayo (@ThePME) won the 2022 Fantasy Sports Writing Association Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year and was a finalist for three FSWA Awards (Best Podcast, Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year, Golf Writer of the Year). His 24 FSWA nominations lead all writers this decade and are second-most all-time.

Mayo has been recognized across multiple sports (Football, Baseball & Golf), mediums (Video, Writing & Podcasting), genre (Humor), and game formats (Sports Betting, Daily Fantasy, and Traditional Season Long Fantasy).

I am a promoter at DraftKings and am also an avid fan and user (my username is ThePME) and may sometimes play on my personal account in the games that I offer advice on. Although I have expressed my personal view on the games and strategies above, they do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment in building lineups. I may also deploy different players and strategies than what I recommend above. I am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information.

