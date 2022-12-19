NFL Week 16 WR Rankings, Start, Sit, Streams | Pat Mayo 2022 Fantasy Football Rankings

Pat Mayo recaps Week 15 in the NFL with Tim Anderson and Mike Leone, going over the injuries, best moments and previewing Week 16.

Week 16 Rankings — W16 & W17 DST Ranks | RB | WR | TE | QB | DST

Week 15 — Week 15 Recap | Injuries | RB Snaps | Projections

How to Use DK Tools — Optimizer | Game Sims | Player vs Player Compare

Podcasts — YouTube | Apple | Spotify | Insta | Google | Twitter | E-Mail

Fantasy Football 2022 Week 16 WR Rankings (1/2 PPR)

Customizable Projections | Advanced Stats | How to Use DraftKings Tools

Justin Jefferson Stefon Diggs Tyreek Hill Amon-Ra St. Brown Davante Adams Ja’Marr Chase CeeDee Lamb Chris Godwin DK Metcalf A.J. Brown Tee Higgins Jaylen Waddle Terry McLaurin Mike Williams Zay Jones Amari Cooper Keenan Allen Christian Kirk DeAndre Hopkins Mike Evans Christian Watson JuJu Smith-Schuster Chris Olave Michael Pittman Brandon Aiyuk DJ Moore Jerry Jeudy Garrett Wilson DeVonta Smith Marquise Goodwin Chris Moore Diontae Johnson Drake London Adam Thielen Donovan Peoples-Jones Gabriel Davis George Pickens Marquise Brown Jakobi Meyers Tyler Boyd Allen Lazard Treylon Burks Darius Slayton Jahan Dotson Ben Skowronek Demarcus Robinson Marquez Valdes-Scantling Russell Gage Josh Palmer Robert Woods Kalif Raymond Elijah Moore DJ Chark Quez Watkins Mecole Hardman Hunter Renfrow Mack Hollins Curtis Samuel Richie James Byron Pringle Laviska Shenault Parris Campbell Isaiah Hodgins Juwan Jennings Dante Pettis Isaiah McKenzie Jameson Williams Michael Gallup Romeo Doubs Rashid Shaheed Trent Sherfield Jarvis Landry Alec Pierce Braxton Berrios Skyy Moore Devin Duvernay Davante Parker Terrace Marshall Chase Claypool Nelson Agholor Shi Smith Nick Westbrook-Ikhine Tutu Atwell KJ Osborn Randall Cobb Trenton Irwin Olamide Zaccheaus Van Jefferson Marvin Jones Damiere Byrd Tre’Quan Smith Justin Watson DeSean Jackson Noah Brown Philip Dorsett Noah Brown Tyquan Thornton

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

For sports betting, head over to DraftKings Sportsbook or download the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

Pat Mayo is an award-winning video host and producer of long and short-form content, and the host of The Pat Mayo Experience daily talk show. (Subscribe for video or audio). Mayo (@ThePME) won the 2022 Fantasy Sports Writing Association Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year and was a finalist for three FSWA Awards (Best Podcast, Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year, Golf Writer of the Year). His 24 FSWA nominations lead all writers this decade and are second-most all-time.

Mayo has been recognized across multiple sports (Football, Baseball & Golf), mediums (Video, Writing & Podcasting), genre (Humor), and game formats (Sports Betting, Daily Fantasy, and Traditional Season Long Fantasy).

I am a promoter at DraftKings and am also an avid fan and user (my username is ThePME) and may sometimes play on my personal account in the games that I offer advice on. Although I have expressed my personal view on the games and strategies above, they do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment in building lineups. I may also deploy different players and strategies than what I recommend above. I am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information.