 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

NFL Week 16 QB Rankings, Start, Sit, Streams | Pat Mayo 2022 Fantasy Football Rankings

Pat Mayo reveals his 2022 Week 16 QB rankings, starts, sits and streams for fantasy football.

By Pat Mayo

Pat Mayo recaps Week 15 in the NFL with Tim Anderson and Mike Leone, going over the injuries, best moments and previewing Week 16.

GET IN $1,000 CASH GIVEAWAY DRAW!!!!

Week 16 RankingsW16 & W17 DST Ranks | RB | WR | TE | QB | DST

Week 15Week 15 Recap | Injuries | RB Snaps | Projections

Week 16 Injury List, Team Notes, RB Snaps

How to Use DK Tools — Optimizer | Game Sims | Player vs Player Compare

Podcasts — YouTube | Apple | Spotify | Insta | Google | Twitter | E-Mail

Fantasy Football 2022 Week 16 QB Rankings

Customizable Projections | Advanced Stats | How to Use DraftKings Tools

  1. Josh Allen
  2. Patrick Mahomes
  3. Justin Fields
  4. Justin Herbert
  5. Joe Burrow
  6. Kirk Cousins
  7. Trevor Lawrence
  8. Tua Tagovailoa
  9. Geno Smith
  10. Tom Brady
  11. Daniel Jones
  12. Jared Goff
  13. Lamar Jackson
  14. Dak Prescott
  15. Aaron Rodgers
  16. Matt Ryan
  17. Brock Purdy
  18. Kenny Pickett
  19. Sam Darnold
  20. Derek Carr
  21. Ryan Tannehill
  22. Andy Dalton
  23. Gardner Minshew
  24. Deshaun Watson
  25. Mac Jones
  26. Taylor Heinicke
  27. Zach Wilson
  28. Baker Mayfield
  29. Brett Rypien
  30. Trace McSorley
  31. Desmond Ridder
  32. Jeff Driskel
  33. Davis Mills

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

For sports betting, head over to DraftKings Sportsbook or download the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

Pat Mayo is an award-winning video host and producer of long and short-form content, and the host of The Pat Mayo Experience daily talk show. (Subscribe for video or audio). Mayo (@ThePME) won the 2022 Fantasy Sports Writing Association Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year and was a finalist for three FSWA Awards (Best Podcast, Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year, Golf Writer of the Year). His 24 FSWA nominations lead all writers this decade and are second-most all-time.

Mayo has been recognized across multiple sports (Football, Baseball & Golf), mediums (Video, Writing & Podcasting), genre (Humor), and game formats (Sports Betting, Daily Fantasy, and Traditional Season Long Fantasy).

I am a promoter at DraftKings and am also an avid fan and user (my username is ThePME) and may sometimes play on my personal account in the games that I offer advice on. Although I have expressed my personal view on the games and strategies above, they do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment in building lineups. I may also deploy different players and strategies than what I recommend above. I am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information.

More From DraftKings Nation