Fantasy Football Picks: Top DraftKings NFL DFS Value Plays for Week 13

We can all figure out who the studs are on a football slate. No one has to go out of their way to tell you to play Patrick Mahomes or Josh Allen on a particular slate. What really takes the effort is combing through the player pool and figuring out who are some of the best values on the board ahead of the Sunday slate. That’s what we’ll do in this piece each and every week. I’ll help you save some salary while hopefully not skimping on the fantasy production.

Let’s get into some of the best value plays at each position for the Week 13 main slate on DraftKings.

Quarterback

Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars at Detroit Lions, $5,900 — Lawrence has yet to see that real jump in his salary despite posting back-to-back performances of 21 DKFP. In those games, Lawrence threw for five touchdowns, 580 passing yards and no interceptions. Now, he gets one of the best matchups for a quarterback against the Lions. Allowing a league-leading 26 DKFP average to opposing quarterbacks, they’ve simply been wrecked through the air. Lawrence has been extremely efficient as of late, posting at least a 72.5% completion rate in three straight games. Over his last three games, he has an adjusted completion percentage of 87%, which leads all quarterbacks over that span. This is the best stretch of football we’ve seen from Lawrence since he was drafted and quite frankly, it should continue in this matchup despite being priced as the 10th most expensive option.

Other Option – Mike White ($5,400) at MIN

Running Back

D’Andre Swift, Detroit Lions vs. Jacksonville Jaguars, $5,600 — It’s a fairly tough week for running back value, as some potential options, like Benny Snell, are no longer an option with Najee Harris expected to be active. Swift is someone else that caught my attention despite seemingly losing his starting role as the lead back in Detroit. Even though he’s hardly cracking more than five carries per game, he is getting all the targets out of the backfield. Jamaal Williams ($6,000) hasn’t seen a target in four straight games, all of which saw Swift active.

In a game that features one of the highest game totals on the board at 51 points on DraftKings Sportsbook, Swift could carve his way into a decent fantasy day in the Lions backfield. The Jaguars have allowed 70 receptions to the running back position, which is the fourth-most in the league.

Other Options – Zonovan Knight ($4,600) at MIN

Wide Receiver

Kendall Hinton, Denver Broncos at Baltimore Ravens, $3,600 — I don’t want to play anyone on the Broncos at this point. For a team that is averaging the lowest points per game in the LEAGUE at 14.3, the appeal here is very low. However, the injury report for Friday was eye-opening and Hinton could find himself in a major role against a flimsy secondary. Along with Jerry Jeudy ($5,700) being labeled as a game-time decision, Courtland Sutton ($5,500) was a surprise addition to the injury report due to an illness. With the team already ruling out KJ Hamler, Hinton could be the only true, healthy receiver in the group.

Hinton hasn’t taken advantage of playing without Jeudy, making eight catches for 92 yards and a total of 18.5 DKFP. Hinton has been lining up all over the field but he did just see one of his highest snap counts of the season operating out of the slot last week. He did so on 74% of his snaps, which if that continued this week would primarily line him up against CB Marlon Humphrey. In coverage, he’s been targeted against 47 times and has allowed 31 receptions (66%) for an average of 9.5 YPR.

Other Options – Nico Collins ($4,200) vs. CLE

Tight End

Harrison Bryant, Cleveland Browns at Houston Texans, $2,700 – David Njoku was ruled out for this week, so Bryant should once again take on the TE1 role for the Browns. In the two games that he’s missed, Bryant has seen a total of 10 targets, in which he made seven catches for 56 yards and a touchdown. Of course, Bryant will be catching from Deshaun Watson this time around but his near-stone minimum salary is a great way to punt the position. The Texans have allowed an average of 12.2 DKFP, 48 receiving yards and five touchdowns to the position this season.

Other Options – Foster Moreau ($3,700) vs. LAC

