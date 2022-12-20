Boston Bruins DraftKings NHL Fantasy Hockey Preview: December 22 to December 28

The Bruins head into this week with a 25-4-2 record on the season. They sit in first in the Atlantic Division and have the best record in the NHL, along with a seven-point lead for the Presidents’ Trophy over the Vegas Golden Knights. They also have a +54 goal differential, which is the best in the league by a massive 24 goals.

The Bruins went 3-0-1 over their last four home games, a stretch which included wins against the Islanders, Blue Jackets and Panthers. Their only loss was a 3-2 decision against the Los Angeles Kings, which was decided in a shootout. Boston has yet to lose in regulation at home this season.

Part of the Bruins’ success this season has been the solid goaltending they’ve received from both Linus Ullmark and Jeremy Swayman. Swayman stopped 31 of 33 shots faced against Columbus last Saturday. It was one of his best games of the season and a solid bounce-back effort after allowing four goals on 16 shots against Arizona the week prior. Boston received goals from Taylor Hall and David Pastrnak in the game against Columbus and the two continue to lead the race for the top goal scorer on the team going into this upcoming week.

The Bruins received both Tuesday and Wednesday off before finishing off their homestand against the Jets on Thursday. They’ll then head out for a three-game road trip which will include two stops in New Jersey and a short break for Christmas in between.

Top Goal Scorer (Season): David Pastrnak, 21 goals (Taylor Hall is second with 13 goals)

Top Point Getter (Season): David Pastrnak, 43 pts (Taylor Hall is second with 27 pts)

Top Goalie (Season): Linus Ullmark - 18-1-1 (2 SO), 1.89 GAA and .937 save%

Bruins upcoming schedule for the week of December 22:

Thursday, December 22 vs. Winnipeg Jets

Friday, December 23 at New Jersey Devils

Tuesday, December 27 at Ottawa Senators

Wednesday, December 28 at New Jersey Devils

Bruins DraftKings Fantasy Preview for Upcoming Games

Injury update: David Krejci (day-to-day)

The Jets are 20-10-1 on the season and carry a +23 goal differential into this week.

The Jets will be coming into this meeting on shorter rest as they have a game against the Senators on Tuesday in Ottawa. That will work in the Bruins’ favor and they’ll need to be at the top of their game against the Jets, who have a stout 9-5-1 road record entering this week.

The Jets have been one of the top defensive clubs all season and rank third-best in goals against at just 2.6 per game.

Connor Hellebuyck should be in net for the Jets, and if Ullmark starts for Boston, it will be a meeting of the two current frontrunners for the Vezina Trophy this season.

should be in net for the Jets, and if Ullmark starts for Boston, it will be a meeting of the two current frontrunners for the Vezina Trophy this season. For fantasy purposes, the goalies will also be the main players to target in this game as both teams do well at limiting shots on net and have top-five penalty-kill units. Expect a close, low-scoring affair for the Bruins in this game.

The Devils are 21-8-2 on the season and carry a +30 goal differential into this week.

The Bruins take on another elite team in the Devils. The Devils have cooled off since their 13-game win streak and have lost four games in a row.

This game against the Bruins will mark the third game in four nights for the Devils, so they will be at a significant rest disadvantage.

The Bruins dominated this matchup last season, winning all three regular season games and outscoring the Devils by a combined 18-6 margin.

Goaltending has been an issue for the Devils of late as they’ve been relying on an unproven duo of Vitek Vanecek and Akira Schmid . Schmid allowed four goals in his last start and now has a 5-3 record on the season.

and . Schmid allowed four goals in his last start and now has a 5-3 record on the season. Both teams rank in the top three of the league in xGF% (expected goals for percentage) and are great at creating chances 5v5.

This should be a fantastic game with both teams being elite at creating quality scoring chances. This is also a far better matchup for the Bruins’ top forwards and a great time to target the Bruins’ top line for daily fantasy purposes on DraftKings.

Expect whoever starts in net for the Bruins to be tested but to ultimately be the difference maker in this game.

The Senators are 14-15-2 on the season and carry a -1 goal differential.

The second game of the Bruins’ three-game road trip sees them head into Ottawa for a meeting with the Senators, who currently occupy last place in the division.

The Senators have been a bit unlucky this season as they only have a -1.0 goal differential on the season, which is miles better than Detroit or Montreal, but they still sit behind those two teams in the division standings.

The Senators have actually won two games in a row against the Bruins and handed them a 7-5 loss back in October (their first loss of the season).

Prior to this week, the Senators had won five of their last six games but will also be playing three games in four nights before the Christmas break.

With both teams featuring high-end scoring forwards and ranking above average in creating chances at 5v5, expect another higher-scoring affair.

This will be the second meeting in five days between these two teams. Unlike the first game where the Devils were at a significant rest disadvantage, the Bruins will be coming into the rematch having played the night prior in Ottawa.

Despite having to play the Devils twice in New Jersey, that may actually work out as an advantage for Boston as New Jersey has just a 10-7-1 home record on the season.

For DraftKings fantasy lineups, you’ll want to keep an eye on who Boston is starting in net. Jeremy Swayman had a strong start in his last outing, but if he starts, it would give the Devils forwards more appeal on DraftKings.

