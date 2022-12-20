Fantasy Basketball Picks: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Targets, Values for December 20

It would appear Christmas came early for me this year, because in my humble opinion, a five-game NBA slate is the ideal size for DFS. Don’t agree with me? Well, too bad. Write your own article with your own take on the subject. That’ll show me.

Let’s dive in.

Set your DraftKings fantasy basketball lineups here: NBA $400K Fadeaway [$100K to 1st]

For up-to-the-minute news, analysis and lineups, download the DK Live app. You also can follow DK Live on Twitter @dklive.

Guard

Stud

Jordan Poole, Golden State Warriors at New York Knicks, $8,100 - In the two games the Warriors have played since Steph Curry (shoulder) was sidelined, Poole’s been the focal point of the team’s offensive attack. How focal? Well, not only does Poole lead all Golden State players in minutes within that span (71), but he’s also posted a massive 35.7% usage rate. As you might expect, that’s translated into Poole averaging a very healthy 1.31 DKFP per minute logged. The Knicks do have a stout defense, yet with Donte DiVincenzo (illness) joining Curry in street clothes on Tuesday, the Warriors have no choice but to rely on Poole.

Value

Victor Oladipo, Miami Heat vs. Chicago Bulls, $4,900 - As per usual, the Heat have injury concerns on Tuesday evening. Kyle Lowry (knee) will miss his third straight contest, while Caleb Martin (ankle) has also been ruled out. That should open the door for Oladipo to continue having a huge role in Miami’s backcourt. The veteran guard has logged at least 30 minutes of action in each of his last two appearances, and Oladipo should have no restrictions with the Heat last taking the court on Saturday. Obviously, Jimmy Butler ($9,200) and Tyler Herro ($8,800) will command a higher usage, but Oladipo’s actually starting to look like himself out there. He’s viable at less than $5K.

Forward

Stud

Julius Randle, New York Knicks vs. Golden State Warriors, $9,100 - Randle has been on an absolute heater as of late, posting at least 40.0 DKFP in six straight contests with a high of 69.25 DKFP. That, my friends, is what we call fantasy upside. In that span, Randle has turned an eye-popping 31.4% usage rate into a 60.8% true shooting rate and 1.43 DKFP per minute. I’d expect the good times to continue against the Warriors. Golden State ranks second in pace so far in December (103.2), which should create a nice uptempo script for Randle to thrive in.

Value

Jonathan Kuminga, Golden State Warriors at New York Knicks, $4,900 - The Warriors are running out of healthy bodies, with the aforementioned DiVincenzo and JaMychal Green (illness) already ruled out for tonight’s tilt with the Knicks. So, despite his own lingering knee issue — and his uncertainty in the rotation after logging just 5.4 minutes against Toronto this past Sunday — Kuminga should be asked to step up in the Big Apple. At the very least, we know the sophomore carries some ceiling. Kuminga scored a season-high 40.25 DKFP two weeks back in Utah and the forward is averaging 29.1 DKFP in the six games he’s played at least 25 minutes in 2022-23.

Center

Stud

Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets vs. Memphis Grizzlies, $11,800 - 40 points. 27 rebounds. 10 assists. That’s what happened the last time Jokic took the court. Add it all together and you’re looking at 95.75 DKFP. Even more impressive? It was the third time in Jokic’s past four starts that he’s managed to exceed 80.0 DKFP. The big man has the potential to wreck a slate any time he takes the court and tonight’s matchup with the Grizzlies could be of particular interest. Michael Porter Jr. ($5,900; heel) is doubtful and Jamal Murray ($6,900; knee) is questionable. With those two off the court this season, Jokic’s usage rate jumps to 32.5%.

Value

Jalen Duren, Detroit Pistons vs. Utah Jazz, $4,800 - Honestly, you could use either young big in this matchup, as Walker Kessler ($5,000) certainly holds some value with Kelly Olynyk (ankle) ruled out once again. Still, Duren is my favorite of the two options, as the rookie has begun to show out for the Pistons in recent weeks. In fact, across his past six games — five of which were starts — Duren’s averaging 1.04 DKFP per minute. A big reason for the success has been Duren’s ability to clean the glass, registering double-digit rebounds in all six of those contests.

Set your DraftKings fantasy basketball lineups here: NBA $400K Fadeaway [$100K to 1st]

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

I am a promoter at DraftKings and am also an avid fan and user (my username is theglt13) and may sometimes play on my personal account in the games that I offer advice on. Although I have expressed my personal view on the games and strategies above, they do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment in building lineups. I may also deploy different players and strategies than what I recommend above. I am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information.