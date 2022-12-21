Fantasy Football QB-WR Stacks: Top DraftKings NFL DFS Quarterback-Wide Receiver Picks for Week 16

Here are my four favorite NFL QB-WR stacks for this week’s main DraftKings fantasy football slate.

The concept behind stacking a QB with his WR is simple: Both players benefit from each completion, doubling the value of that play for your DraftKings fantasy football lineup. With the significance of stacking in mind, this article aims to highlight the best stacking options for Saturday’s main slate.

4. Sam Darnold ($5,100) / D.J. Moore ($5,500), Carolina Panthers vs. Detroit Lions

The Lions have quietly been one of the better run defenses in the NFL over the past two months, but still remain quite vulnerable through the air. I mean, even Zach Wilson got in on the party last week, throwing for 317 yards and accounting for two touchdowns. It marked only the second time in Wilson’s career he’s hit the 300-yard plateau, which shows just how forgiving this Lions secondary is.

D.J. Moore has always been productive when Sam Darnold has been under center, and that remained true last week, even against a stingy Steelers defense. Moore caught five balls for 71 yards and a touchdown last week, and now has a date with the team allowing the second most DKFP to opposing wide outs on the season. The spot is equally as good for Darnold, as Detroit is even worse at defending quarterbacks, sitting dead last in DKFP allowed to opposing signal callers.

This stack costs a combined $10,600, meaning if it hits, you can build a legit all-star team around it shoot up the GPP leaderboards.

I don’t think it really has to be discussed in depth at this point, simply play Chiefs stuff in your GPP lineups any time they are on the main slate. Everyone was so scared of a blowout last week against the Texans, which probably made Mahomes and Co. slightly less owned than they should have been. Obviously Houston came out ready to play for a second straight week, and pretty much all the Chiefs hit value. Mahomes went for 336 and two touchdowns, en route to his 35-DKFP afternoon, while Travis Kelce (23.5 DKFP), Marquez Valdez-Scantling (11.6 DKFP) and JuJu Smith-Schuster (17.8 DKFP) all 3x’d their salaries.

Kelce is the obvious pairing with Mahomes this week, as the Seahawks are arguably the worst team in the NFL at stopping tight ends, however, this is a QB/WR stacks article, so we will go right back to the JuJu well.

If the Seahawks don’t get completely trucked in this spot and Mahomes is forced to drop back 35+ times, Smith-Schuster should easily get close to, if not exceed 20 DKFP again, in a spot where the Chiefs have the highest implied team total on the week.

2. Josh Allen ($8,500) / Stefon Diggs ($8,500), Buffalo Bills at Chicago Bears

Diggs has been very quiet of late, having posted fewer than 100 receiving yards in each of his past six games. Some of that was due to the elbow injury that Josh Allen was dealing with, which forced the Bills to lean on the running game more than usual in recent weeks. Nonetheless, he is due for a bounce back spot, and that could very well be this week, as the Bills offense looks to have gotten back on track in their last game against Miami, posting 32 points against a reasonably stout Dolphins defense.

Allen went nuclear, throwing for 304 yards and four touchdowns, while rushing for an additional 77. Buffalo now gets a date with a Bears team that played the Eagles really tough last time out. However, this is still an extremely attackable defense, evidenced best by A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith lighting them up for a combined 14 catches and 307 yards last week.

I would not be betting against Diggs in this spot. You may also get this stack at lower ownership than usual, due to both the combined price tags of Allen and Diggs, and the way the latter has played of late.

1. Geno Smith ($5,800) / DK Metcalf ($7,100), Seattle Seahawks at Kansas City Chiefs

On the surface it’s usually not great attacking a team that has a 19 implied total on the week, but in this case, the Seahawks offense is quite concentrated. Tyler Lockett broke his finger last week and underwent surgery, meaning he will not play this week against the Chiefs.

Metcalf was already 17th in the NFL in target share percentage, and when you remove Lockett’s 24% target share, he should easily see a few extra targets this week against a very forgiving pass defense.

KC ranks 29th in the NFL in DKFP allowed to both opposing wide receivers and quarterbacks, while also ranking 25th in pass defense DVOA. The Seahawks are 10-point road underdogs this week and will likely be playing from behind all game, which could lead to a 40+ pass attempt day from Geno Smith. Arrowhead is a tough place to play, but volume is king in fantasy football and Metcalf should see plenty of it this week, while potentially bringing Smith along for the ride.

