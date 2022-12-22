Fantasy Basketball Picks: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Targets, Values for December 22

Two. That’s how many games we have on this slate. Boo! Why is this so? I have no clue, but we will not bid adieu because playing on DraftKings is what we do, binding us to our screens like glue. What can we say? It is what we are into. Hopefully, something we will never outgrow. Every slate is new. It’s as if each day is our debut, to select the correct players with the goal of increasing our revenue. Good luck. Stay true. I hope you enjoy the words that I spew.

The New Orleans Pelicans, San Antonio Spurs and Washington Wizards are playing the first leg of a back-to-back, while none of the teams played last night.

Guard

Studs

CJ McCollum, New Orleans Pelicans vs. San Antonio Spurs ($7,500) – On the season, McCollum usually garners a usage rate in the 25% range. With Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson off the court, that number jumps up to 30%. Ingram and Williamson are out for this one.

The matchup and game environment are good ones, as the Spurs play at the eighth-fastest pace and are dead-last in defensive rating. Against point guards, they boost the FPPM by 5.53% above league-average.

Over the last three games, McCollum has gone for 45, 44 and 56 DKFP.

Bradley Beal, Washington Wizards at Utah Jazz ($8,100) – Beal has missed 11 games this season but when he’s on the court, he is 1A or 1B on the offensive totem pole for Washington. The usage rate is 27.5% on the season and he’s averaging 38.9 DKFP per contest with three games over 50 DKFP.

Utah is 13th in offensive pace and 26th in defensive rating, so the environment is a good one. Against shooting guards, they boost the FPPM by a whopping 15.55% above league-average. I’m looking at you, Jordan Clarkson ($6,900), who is more of an offensive threat than defensive stalwart.

Value

Jose Alvarado, New Orleans Pelicans vs. San Antonio Spurs ($3,400) – Alvarado has played fewer than 20 minutes in each of the last four games. In the four games prior to that, he averaged 24 minutes and went for 31.25, 8.5, 50.75 and 30.5 DKFP. He suffered some injuries but it looks like he’s rounding back into form.

The Spurs play fast and eschew defense. In addition, the Pelicans are heavy favorites so Alvardo may get a few extra minutes as a result. He faced the Spurs nine games ago and went for 30.5 DKFP across just 24 minutes.

More than likely, Alvarado will end up in the high teens or low-20 DKFP range, but he does average 0.91 DKFP per minute and has shown that he can access ceiling games.

Other Options - Romeo Langford ($3,500)

Forward

Studs

Lauri Markkanen, Utah Jazz vs. Washington Wizards ($8,300) – Markkanen “only” has a usage rate of 23.7% on the season, but he’s been one of the main offensive pieces for the Jazz. He’s attempted double-digit shots in every game and four with at least 20 field goal attempts. The range of outcomes is large, as he’s scored in the 20-DKFP range six times, but has gone over 50 seven times.

The Wizards are 21st in defensive rating and boost the FPPM to power forwards by 1.02% above league-average.

Kyle Kuzma, Washington Wizards at Utah Jazz ($8,700) – Kuzma has gone for 51 and 50.5 DKFP in the last two games. Porzingis missed one of the those games, but both Beal and Porzingis played in the other one, so Kuzma can produce regardless of the situation. He’s averaging a healthy 17.7 shots per game and is garnering a 27.2% usage rate on the season. While the defensive stats aren’t robust, he does pull down a good amount of rebounds and has become more of a playmaker, averaging 3.5 assists per game.

The Jazz boost the FPPM to power forwards by 5.42% above league average.

Value

Naji Marshall, New Orleans Pelicans vs. San Antonio Spurs ($3,700) – Zion Williamson is out after entering the league’s health and safety protocols, so Marshall will likely make his fifth start of the season. He went for 18.75, 38.5, 35 and 27.25 DKFP in the prior four and averages 0.78 DKFP per minute.

The Spurs play fast and are the worst defensive team in the league. In addition, they boost the FPPM to power forwards by 11.52% above league average. Marshall should deliver justice today.

Other Options - Keita Bates-Diop ($4,000)

Center

Studs

Jonas Valanciunas, New Orleans Pelicans vs. San Antonio Spurs ($6,000) – The playing time and production have been all over the map this season, especially since Willie Green has employed Larry Nance Jr. ($4,600) as a small-ball center often. Well, Nance missed Monday’s contest and questionable today and in his absence, Valanciunas played 37 minutes and put up 73 DKFP. In addition, both Ingram and Williamson are out and Valanciunas has a 27.4% usage rate with both of them off the court.

Value

Walker Kessler, Utah Jazz vs. Washington Wizards ($5,400) – Kessler has exceeded points expectations 80% of the time this season. Over the last two games, he’s played 26 and 27 minutes, producing 26.25 and 25.5 DKFP. Kelly Olynyk, the normal starter at center, is out with an ankle injury, so Kessler should play in the mid-20s again. Kessler is averaging 1.09 DKFP per minute.

